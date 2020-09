The new normal in Colombia will be marked by protests. A few days ago, after the murder of lawyer Javier Ordoñez at the hands of the police, protests broke out in various cities of the country. In Bogotá, they were marked by violence: more than a dozen dead and more than 70 injured with firearms. The common denominator was police violence, at various points they fired on protesters and several of the deaths were allegedly shot by soldiers.

