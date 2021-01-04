Very good news left yesterday UD Las Palmas triumph over RCD Espanyol and one of the most important is the return of the yellow game director who signed an outstanding performance in the 70 minutes he was on the field of play, after having missed the last five days due to injury, previously being key in Pepe Mel’s schemes.

Like May water, the Madrid coach came to the recovery of a Cantabrian footballer who was seen very participative from the beginning of the game, directing the team well by taking the ball from one side of the field to the other to command his team. In this way, it was difficult for Espanyol to come into contact with the ball, since, in addition, Ruiz exhibited, until his final wear, an excellent performance in the ball recovery pairing with Javi Castellano in the spinal cord and Kirian stuck to the right side, thus canceling Darder and Keidi Bare, especially in the first part.

In fact, the player himself acknowledged at the end of the match that it was hard for him to develop such work, commenting that “I’m very happy to be able to play again, also against a rival like Espanyol. It has been a long time due to the injury, but I am very happy. It is important that the group has the best players because that increases the demand. The team goes, the team wants and has a very positive mentality. “

Such is their importance in the island scheme that, as could well be seen during the development of the second half, after their departure from the field of play, the yellows began to gradually lose the ball being at the mercy of Espanyol. With one less, the parakeets had control of the game until the end, so, without a doubt, the recovery and getting in shape of the yellow player in the next matches seems fundamental to recover that Sports Union that excited at the beginning of the season and to which he important men like Loiodice, Aythami and Pejiño also need to recover, because as they have said from the president to Pepe Mel: “the signings are at home”.