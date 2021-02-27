The Lakers can breathe. They are alive. This is demonstrated by the more than correct game played against the Blazers, one of the teams they beat in the Florida bubble playoffs last season to become champions. They do it, in part, because they have more troops. At the signing of ten days of Damian Jones To cover, even in training, the loss of Anthony Davis, already ruled out for the All-Star, adds that Dennis Schröder It is now available to the coaching staff after spending a few days in isolation due to close contact with a positive for coronavirus. The lack of these two players has left the Angelenos made foxes in recent games, a bad presence finished off on the court of the NBA leader, Utah, two days ago.

The presence of the German guard, signed last summer and covering two holes at the same time (Rajon Rondo and Danny Green, two extremely different profiles), was the Lakers’ lifesaver.. It has been important at the beginning of the campaign and it has been noticed a lot when it has been absent, also because Caruso and Horton-Tucker They have not taken the expected step forward at the time when the starter has not been able to play. With the return of Schröder, the power has been seen to contain a team that does not have McCollum but does have other external threats such as Trent or Simons. The Trail Blazers’ remaining star Damian Lillard had to push harder than he should. The Portland All-Star scored 35 points and did what he could, which was not little, but he lacked help to battle with the Lakers.

The first half was really even, with the Blazers even a little higher thanks to its freshness. Kanter’s knack for numbers catapulted her into the statistics, though later Gasol and Harrell would end up being more decisive than him. Lillard added regularly. At rest, visitor victory.

The second half changed suddenly. Marc hit a triple and dunk to quickly turn the electronic around and passed the baton to Schröder, who with the baton did what he wanted despite having Lillard in front of him. The difference grew in favor of the locals in that third quarter, with Sotts’s men going through a crisis to score fluently. The Lakers went up ten without there being a solution for it.

From 65-65, the Lakers scored 36 points and the Blazers only 20. LeBron James, author of 28 + 11 + 7, closed the game with his baskets and left the rival unanswered.

Portland’s biggest standout was Damian Lillard, who finished 35 + 7. His main rival, Dennis Schröder, contributed 22 points to Los Angeles to end the losing streak.