On November 19, San Lorenzo fans celebrated as if they had won the championship of their lives. That day, the Buenos Aires Legislature approved in first reading the rezoning law that will allow them build your court in Boedo But the news was not received with the same euphoria by the residents of the neighborhood who oppose its construction, who now feel mocked by a survey launched by the City Government. There the popular opinion on the bill is consulted. But the neighbors claim that it is a trap, because among the options proposed for the venue the stadium is not even mentioned. In addition, it can be answered by any inhabitant of the City, even if they do not live nearby or be affected by the initiative.

The site of the controversy is located between avenues La Plata, Inclán, Las Casas and José Mármol, where there used to be a Carrefour hypermarket and much earlier, there was the Old Gasometer. The last game there was played in 1979 and ended with a 0-0 draw for the Cuervos with Boca. After the law of historical restitution of the land to San Lorenzo, approved in December 2012, the club began the way to build your stadium, which will have capacity for 42,000 people or 60,000, when recitals are made.

The project generates mixed opinions. Opponents fear that the matches and concerts will cause environmental impact and structural damage to neighboring properties, as well as insecurity, dirt and noise. Those in favor affirm that the club will be a focus of sports and cultural activities, and that the shops, the restaurant and the school that will also be built on the premises will revalue the area. There are even fanatical crows seeking to move as close as possible to the future stadium to “experience San Lorenzo.”

The fury of the San Lorenzo fans on November 19, in front of the Legislature, when the rezoning bill to make the field in Boedo was approved in first reading. Federico Imas

Next Monday registration will open to the public hearing so that neighbors on one side and the other of this crack pose their position. This hearing, which will be held on February 24 in virtual form, is a mandatory but not binding step so that the rezoning project of the property is once again dealt with in the Buenos Aires Legislature and becomes law in a definitive way. Something that is discounted that will happen, because in the first reading it was approved almost unanimously and there was only one abstention.

Neighbors who oppose the project have been demanding to be heard. “We want a census-type query to be made to those who live 10 blocks away, but instead Rodríguez Larreta sent now a cheat survey, which anyone can answer and takes the stadium for granted, “complains a neighbor who does not give her name because, she says, those who oppose suffer constant threats and intimidation.

The survey you refer to answered online on the Buenos Aires Government website. “Last November, the Buenos Aires Legislature approved the Rezoning Law in first reading, which would include, in addition to the construction of a new stadium, a comprehensive project with the possibility of shops, educational establishments, cultural spaces, among others. In that sense, we I’d like to know your opinion, “he says.

First, the respondent must indicate their neighborhood. It doesn’t matter if you live at the other end of the City, you can still participate. Then comes the million dollar question: “What do you think is more important to prioritize in the comprehensive project?”. There are eight options and you can choose more than one: pedestrian zones; green areas; security cameras; increased lighting; health centers; libraries and museums; bars, restaurants and confectioneries, and sports and recreation. Finally, it is necessary to explain why the indicated options were chosen.

The poll of controversy. Ask about the rezoning law but do not include the stadium among the answer options.

The group Vecinos Unidos por Boedo, who oppose the construction of the stadium, released a statement to repudiate this poll, which they received by mail and text message. They say that it is “a shame” and “an outrage” to those who live near Avenida La Plata 1600/1700.

The banners that were seen in the festivities of the Cuervos fans in front of the Legislature. Federico Imas Focus

“This ‘neighborhood participation’ originated by the government is crazy, it is cheating. It takes the construction of the stadium for granted and only asks that the neighbors say if we want a library, a museum, bars, restaurants, security cameras, elementary school, garden maternal, green spaces … It does not give the option to express whether or not we want a stadium. We are in favor of the construction of schools, green spaces, etc .; but we do NOT want a stadium, “emphasizes the statement.

The neighbors also explain that the current zoning already allows for schools, green spaces, libraries or shops. And that the rezoning is to build that stadium that they reject and that cannot be done with the current regulations.

For some residents, the stadium will cause all kinds of environmental and safety problems. For others, having it close will be the possibility of “living San Lorenzo”. Photo Juano Tesone

It is also suggested that the fans of San Lorenzo live in all the neighborhoods of the Capital and can participate in the survey, leaving the residents who will have the stadium a few meters from their homes in a minority.

“I live a few meters from La Plata avenue. I don’t want the stadium because it will provoke Adverse effects to the environment, crowds of people, traffic cuts, noise pollution, insecurity with the brave bars, “lists another neighbor who does not give her name either for fear of intimidation.

The San Lorenzo stadium was in Boedo until 1979. Photo Juano Tesone

“Boedo is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the City and with fewer green spaces – he continues -. Putting a stadium in the middle is crazy, especially since San Lorenzo already has one 20 blocks away. It is very evident that this is big business in which Marcelo Tinelli, the Frente de Todos and Vamos Juntos intervene. That was seen in the first reading in the Legislature, where everyone voted in favor except one legislator who abstained. “

People who live near the property assure that there were many meetings, both with legislators and with the Buenos Aires authorities, but that no one ever took their arguments into account. “AND this poll is disrespectful, It is humiliating and it is a hoax – they assure -. It seems that the Buenos Aires government makes propaganda to the San Lorenzo club, “they insist.

In the statement they make a specific request: “We want a sectorized, mandatory and binding popular consultation, within 10 blocks around the property. And that it be done before the vote on the project in second reading, “they claim.