The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Special Education Authority, decided to return all government and private nurseries to a full work system next Sunday, after a number of inspection and monitoring visits, to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures and procedures, and to provide a safe environment for children.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the authority has been keen to enable safe health conditions in its schools and nurseries, through a guide that it distributed to various schools, nurseries and educational institutions, followed by inspection tours and inspection visits, to ensure the commitment of all concerned authorities.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, Dr.Madhatha Al-Hashemi, affirmed the authority’s keenness on the health and safety of all concerned students and workers in the educational field, including students, functional cadres, and parents, stressing the importance of educational stability, and following up on developments and emergency developments resulting from the repercussions of the pandemic, explaining that the decision The return of nurseries to work came after making sure that they were fully committed and ready. She added that managing the crisis imposed by the pandemic calls for making firm decisions about switching to remote education, or allowing schools and nurseries to receive students, in accordance with the precautionary measures and measures, in order to ensure the safety of everyone, exerting all efforts to return life completely to its normal course, noting that safety Students and teachers are at the top of the authority’s priorities.





