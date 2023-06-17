publisher3i

Inaugurated in the summer of 2003 in the external area of Cantina Michele Chiarlo, in the Italian region of Piedmont, Art Park La Court drew attention for its proposal to transform the agricultural landscape into a place where hard work in the field and artistic creativity found the perfect balance. After 20 years, it has proved to be much more than a temporary exhibition or an open-air museum.

It is part of the winery’s identity and also a metaphor for the wines it bottles. For Michele Chiarlo, who in 1956 founded the winery that bears his name, caring for the landscape, art and the community is a commitment, as is sustainability. Since 2011, the company has been part of Viva Sustainable Wine, which monitors and evaluates the entire production chain in order to identify and develop tools for a viticulture model with low impact on natural resources.

All of this adds up to the care taken to make great wines, which Flora house recently started importing in an effort to raise the quality of its portfolio and offer labels with greater added value.

So much so that two of them, the Barolos Cerequio 2015 and Cannubi 2017 cost BRL 1,789.90 each, on the importer’s e-commerce. But not everyone is in that range.

The complete line, presented by Michele Chiarlo’s global export manager, Adam Verona, includes three whites that start at R$ 182.90 (as is the case with Palás Moscato D’Asti) and six reds, of which the most affordable is Barbaresco ( BRL 473.90).

All are very elegant, but if the budget allows it, it is worth investing in Cannubi, the name of a vineyard from 1752 and is considered the most prestigious of the Barolo appellation.. Aged for 24 months in barrels, it rests for at least a year in the cellar before reaching the market. “This makes the tannins silky and the aromas more intense,” says Verona.























