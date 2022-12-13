Maria Elena Boschi coordinator of the federation between Italia Viva and Azione

Maria Elena Boschi will be the political coordinator of the federation between Italia Viva and Azione. The Third Pole, therefore, after having obtained a good result in the last elections, proceeds quickly towards the creation of a single political entity. Who will be the leader? It seems evident that at this moment – also due to media exposure – it is Charles Calenda the figure in the spotlight, while Matthew Renzi he moves more like an “eminence grise”.

Starting today, a new experience begins for me in the political coordination of the federation between Italia Viva and Action. I am grateful to be able to make a small contribution so that the Third Pole is increasingly the home of reformists and liberals. — Maria Elena Boschi (@meb) December 12, 2022

Boschi, former Minister of Reforms, will have to resolve two issues. The first is that of the Qatar-gate: sia Action that Italia Viva are part of Renew Europea movement which in turn is within the liberals of Aldecentrist coalition. At the moment there is no even “nominal” involvement of the Third Pole, but it is essential to keep the point firm, also in view of possible future alliances for the regional ones.

The second concerns the relationship with the government. Carlo Calenda has already begun an “approach” maneuver to the executive of Giorgia Meloni on some matches, while so far Italia Viva has remained more skeptical, especially in economic and fiscal matters. We’ll see if a common line will be chosen on this too, perhaps of partial opening. We will see. Meanwhile, Boschi reappears as a protagonist on the political scene.

