The great author’s fashion appointment in Spain, which celebrates its 81st editionhighlight the talent and creativity with the delivery of two of the most prestigious awards for the fashion sector on this catwalk. For more than 25 years, L’Oréal Paris Make the award to the Best a designer collection and Best model by Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, awards with which the brand recognizes the work behind each garment, of each look, in addition to the talent of all the teams. In this way, it contributes to boost industry of fashion and beauty in Spain.

In an act presented by Alba Lagothe house Mans He has collected the award that recognizes his work and the great work he does in the fashion world. The designer Jaime Álvarez thanked the organization El award, with whom he stands for the second time, – Mans received the prize for best collection in September 2023 – and apologized to the attendees for the emotion and visibly nervous surprise.

After a brand of the brand to focus on tailored tailoring, Álvarez (Seville, 1994) returned to the catwalk with a proposal in tribute to his grandfather in which the costumes were great protagonists. Fusion of millenary crafts with an avant -garde aesthetictheir designs are characterized by clean cuts and tissue innovation.

For its part, the best mannequin of the 81 edition of MBFWMadrid has been awarded to Andrea Gutiérrez, a Mallorcan model with enough tables on the catwalks, since it has paraded for such emblematic luxury houses. “I am very happy to be here, it makes me very excited”the model thanked who was happy and grateful to all the teams involved, also taking advantage of the prize to send a special thanks to her model agency.









These recognitions reinforce the role of MBFWMadrid as the main scenario of the Spanish fashionpromoting both consolidated designers and new promises, and positioning the capital as a reference in the International Fashion Calendar.