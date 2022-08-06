“A quarter of a century has passed since the end of the so-called First Republic was decreed. It was thought that the golden age would arrive, but instead the logic of the leader and the bipolarity of the barricades were affirmed “

Genoa – A distillate of the First Republic, like that grappa that, together with the inevitable sciacchetrà, he produces in his farmhouse in Monterosso, which seemed to have become his buen retiro after decades of politics and power, when the columns of the DC were he to the east and Claudio Scajola to the west.

But the political passion, for Luigi Grillo, has never gone away. Five times senator, two deputies, former undersecretary in the governments of Ciampi, Amato and Berlusconi, very close to the knight since he joined Forza Italia in 1994, at 79 years old Grillo starts again from the candidacy as leader in the Chamber with the UDC. A return to the competition after the difficult years due to the investigations that had overwhelmed him: the trial on the takeover of the Banca Antonveneta, for which he was first convicted and then acquitted on appeal, and the plea bargain of two years and eight months in the context of investigation into corruption within the Milan Expo. Sitting at the tables of the Mangini café, right in the center of Genoa, he alternates memories of the past with analyzes of the present.

Senator, why did you decide to reapply?

“Between the peaceful retreat in silent testimony and the concrete commitment returning to the political arena, I chose the second path. There are two reasons ».

Which?

“I still like politics. And then the current Parliament seems to me disqualified by an electoral law that leads to elected, not elected, parliamentarians. Mine is a candidacy of testimony, I am not under the illusion of the possibility of being elected ».

How did the race between the ranks of the UDC start?

«I was asked by the party, I was in Rome by the secretary Lorenzo Cesa. In the seventies a priest explained to me that for a Catholic doing politics is a moral duty, the best way to show that he cares about his neighbor. This is also why I accepted to be a candidate on the UDC proportional list for the Chamber ».

A return to the First Republic.

«A quarter of a century has passed since the end of the so-called First Republic was decreed. It was thought that the golden age would arrive, but instead the logic of the leader and the bipolarity of the barricades has been affirmed. But the country’s difficulties cannot have been managed by those who improvise in politics ».

Was it a mistake to bring down the Draghi government?

«A very serious mistake. I am one of the few who really knows Draghi and who speaks to him as you. I met him in 1983, when he was Giovanni Goria’s adviser. In 1985, when Draghi was already in Washington as executive director of the World Bank, I went to see him ».

How do you see the current center-right?

“They think they’ve already won. But is not so”.

Governor Giovanni Toti returned to the center-right and allied himself with Lupi. What judgment do you give of it?

“Toti is very good at communicating. But he has little political analysis skills. Do you know what his mistake was? ‘

Tell me.

«Break with Berlusconi. But I am happy that he has returned to the center-right, otherwise his junta would have been missed ».

What election campaign will you do?

«It will be a very short and hard-fought election campaign. I commit myself to my ideas on the most urgent issues of this historical moment, hoping that my professionalism, experience and knowledge of the problems of Liguria will be useful again ».

You negotiated a sentence in 2014 for the investigation into the Milan Expo. Can you reapply despite the Severino law?

«I was rehabilitated by the judges in December 2020. Three years must pass from the sentence. I asked for rehabilitation in January 2020, it took them a year: and this says a lot about the functioning of justice “.