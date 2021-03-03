Review Lines deals with the subject of the subjects: the pandemic, confinement, which Bernard Noël, from the top of his 90 years, calls here “Mental capture”. Thought seems ” under sequestration “, as the generic title of this new issue says. The contributors took the necessary step back to deal with this virus which makes you mad, which makes one think of Antonin Artaud, who has always been referred to his own madness but which responded tit for tat: “I’m not delusional. I am not crazy. I’m telling you that we have reinvented microbes in order to impose a new idea of ​​god. “ It is Michel Surya who quotes him straight away. And it is indeed a kind of return of Artaud le Mômo that we are witnessing, and which is like a “Good health insurgency” when you read the texts of Jacob Rogozinski who devoted the essay to him Heal life, Christian Prigent or even the psychoanalyst Mathilde Girard. It could be called crossing death, crossing “god” to remake a body. Yes, heal life.