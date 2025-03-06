The most anticipated moment by the Generalitat of Salvador Illaby the central government of Pedro Sánchez And on the one hand of the business that needs a last push, it has arrived: La Caixa returns to Catalonia. After the market closure, criteria and the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation … They announced their return to Barcelona, ​​to the famous black towers, ending a journey through Palma de Mallorca that has lasted more than seven years. Two ideas are transmitted in the Catalan environment: the situation is standardized and more pressure for Catalan IBEX companies.

It was at the end of 2017, in full burst of ‘procés’, when La Caixa He decided to leave for Palma seeking stability and legal certainty. That same decision made other large companies such as Banco Sabadell, Naturgy, Caixabank, Cellnex and Colonial. But that the group led by Isidro Fainé left the Autonomous Community especially damaged its implementation and importance in the territory.

The decision to return has been adopted “unanimously and in extraordinary session,” they reported yesterday. And they give a practically identical justification to which Banco Sabadell transmitted when in January, as this newspaper said, he decided to return. “The agreement reached by the Board of Trustees is taken according to the circumstances that caused the temporary transfer of these venues to the city of Palma in 2017,” the group said.

Known sources highlight that in La Caixa there is a conviction that the situation in Catalonia is now of absolute normality, and that nothing justified to have the registered office outside the Autonomous Community. Even business sources point out that Fainé’s link with palm was a registered office but that His ‘house’ are the black towers. The group also makes it clear that the change in domicile “does not imply movement of people or corporate spaces or services, to the extent that most employees and work centers have always been located in Barcelona.”

Business sources confirm that La Caixa’s decision will be a “catalyst” so that, now, companies return to Catalonia. The moment that a large part of them were waiting, and that it means setting the way to Ibex 35, which is where the eyes Salvador Illa and Pedro Sánchez have positions.

In 2017, apart from Sabadell and La Caixa, they also left Naturgy, Cellnex, Colonial and CaixaBank. Everyone has insisted on transmitting that returning is not in their plans. But among the big Catalan companies there are more than one that has in mind already undertake the movement; It is, the sources consulted say, a matter of time that other companies join.

Together with La Caixa, the most anticipated movement is that of Caixabank, the great Catalan bank of which criteria is the main shareholder. However, the entity insists that they are not going to move from Valencia. Same position have adopted the other three of the Ibex -Naturgy, Cellnex and Colonial-, for the moment. As an important point, apart from in Caixabank, La Caixa is a great shareholder of Naturgy and Colonial.

The Government celebrates it

Sources of the Ministry of Economy They celebrate the decision of the group led by Isidro Fainé: “It is very good news and one more signal of the positive impact of the normalization of the political and economic situation in Catalonia.” This is something that they have determined to transmit from the Pedro Sánchez executive since Illa took the Generalitat.

This “normalization” is what from the criteria environment consider that it has already arrived and could take the step. Something that also from the Catalan employer promotion of work has been insisting for some time.

“Great news for the Catalan economy and for the future of the country,” said Labor Promotion President, Josep Sánchez Llibrewhose entity has been one of the main promoters of the return of companies that left for political instability in 2017, reports àlex gubern.

«We have always maintained an attitude of prudence on this issue, but since I arrived at the Presidency to promote work I always said that they would return companies before finishing our second term; And so it is, ”he explained. The employer leader added that “this is a great step for Catalonia to be the locomotive of the Spanish economy again.”

“It is an important and positive news for Catalonia,” celebrated the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, for whom the return of La Caixa “is the finding that we are on the right track.” “Institutional stability, rigor and legal stability are positive and help make these decisions,” he added, in an almost identical reaction to the one he moved after knowing the return of Sabadell. For Illa, «it’s about not making noise and continuing to work. When things are done like this, they end up on track, ”insisted the PSC leader.