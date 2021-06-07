It seemed that after the allegations of harassment that several men dumped on the actor Kevin Spacey, the interpreter had dug his grave and no one would dare to hire him again. But Franco Nero, an actor like him, who is now preparing his second job as a director after his debut with ‘Forever Blues’ (2005) has called him to star in ‘The man who drew God’ (‘L’uomo che disegno Dio’), an Italian production.

Also, Nero wants Kevin Spacey to share blueprints with Vanessa redgrave, his wife, whom he married for the second time, after a high-profile divorce and many years without speaking, and a historical reconciliation in the middle of the Sitges Festival during a screening of ‘Camelot’, a film they shared in 1967 during whose filming an unforgettable romance emerged. “I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start shooting »Franco Nero told ABC News.

Kevin Spacey had not worked since the scandal for his ‘inappropriate’ sexual behavior broke out in 2017, causing him to was removed from the last season of the series ‘House of Cards’, produced by Netflix and that all his projects were canceled. His last work on the big screen was ‘The club of young millionaires’, released almost undercover in 2018.

On October 30, 2017, in the context of the abuse scandal of producer Harvey Weinstein, the also actor Anthony Rapp stated that in 1986, while still a minor, he had been sexually harassed by Spacey during a party held at his residence. In response to these accusations, Spacey alleged that he did not recall behaving inappropriately, and apologized if he did. In the same statement, Kevin Spacey publicly declared his homosexuality. New similar accusations emerged from Rapp’s statements, such as that of the Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who denounced that both he and other young actors had been harassed by Spacey when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London. In similar terms, several employees and former employees of the Netflix series ‘House of Cards’ expressed themselves. Last year another anonymous man denounced him in a New York court, assuring that the actor had abused him when he was 14 years old in the 80s. Justice demanded that he come to light to continue the judicial process. In Los Angeles, a masseur denounced him for a sexual assault allegedly that occurred in 2016, but he died before the prosecution filed charges. In Massachusetts, a young man who had accused him of another assault in 2016 dropped the charges.

In ‘The Man Who Drew God’, Spacey, winner of two Oscars for ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995) and ‘American Beauty’ (1999), will play a detective. The film will be a fable about the need to rediscover the miraculous power of dignity in a world where media noise has solved the problem of man’s imperfection simply by eliminating the problem itself. It will narrate the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making realistic portraits just by hearing human voices and becoming a star on trash television. The script is signed Lorenzo De Luca and Eugenio Masciari, and in the cast, in addition to Spacey and Vanessa Redgrave, will also be Franco Nero himself along with Stefania Rocca, Massimo Ranieri and Vittorio Boscolo. The film is co-produced by Franco Nero and will be shot in Turin. Its premiere will arrive in 2022.