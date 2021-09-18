Last night the changes in the National Cabinet were known after the internal crisis that the Government suffered after the defeat in the legislative elections last Sunday.

One of those who returned was Julian Dominguez to the Ministry of Agriculture, replacing Luis Basterra, a well-known face for the sector since he already occupied this place in 2009, when at that time President Cristina Kirchner appointed him to cushion the fight between the liaison table and the Government for the resolution 125.

The last public appearance in an event of the agricultural sector of the now Minister of Agriculture was on August 24, in Experience Idea Agroindustria 2021, when he left several messages towards the agricultural sector.

“You cannot think of a country model without the agribusiness sector, which is constitutive of our identity as a nation, “Domínguez had stated.” The field is constitutive of the national identity, but it is not clear from this that there is no possible political project in Argentina if it does not incorporate the field, which not only implies a tax contribution and technological innovation, but also as a driver of demand, for example for the pickups that drive the automotive industry ”, he added at that time.

In this context, he had defined: “The political leadership does not understand the Argentine countryside. There is a lack of a federal vision that can integrate the skills of the countryside,” he had said at the IDEA event.

In addition, in his speech at the IDEA Agroindustria 2021 Experience event praised the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) as the articulator of the entire chain.