At the beginning of his career, José Juan Maçías painted to be one of the new great stars of national football, especially taking into account the sporting level that the striker showed during his loan with the León team, positioned him as a youth with a bright future. Unfortunately for him, between poor decision-making when forcing him to leave for Europe, as well as a host of injuries, his career has seriously and dangerously stalled considering the hopes that were in him.
The man, who sacrificed attending the Olympic Games in order to sign with Getafe of Spain, today is approaching almost two years of not having regular minutes on the field after a couple of extremely serious injuries. Within Chivas they continue to have faith in the national striker and look forward to his return to the pitch, in fact, the latter could happen much sooner than expected taking into account the information in this regard.
José Juan already does physical work, that is, some jogging and some activities on grass. This represents the final part of his recovery, which must be carried out calmly to avoid major relapses. In Guadalajara they expected the striker’s return by the end of this year, therefore, they did not count on him for this tournament. Due to the fact that times have shortened, today the Verde Valle team is analyzing the possibility of registering the center forward for the tournament already underway, since at some point he could be in a position to add minutes.
The fans of the Sacred Flock already want to return to it with the shirt of their team again.
