When frontal balls rain down on him, River’s defense suffers. Rival coaches have already taken the card from him. This is how Estudiantes and Argentinos beat him for the local tournament; this is how Racing played him in the final of the Super Cup, although with mixed luck. That’s why at halftime of the game against Argentines, tired of being beaten all over the top, Marcelo Gallardo sent Jonatan Maidana to the field. The income of Joni It was productive: Gabriel Avalos stopped winning and was replaced 20 minutes into the complement. And now, the correct performance of Maidana opened the debate: Should be holder in the Candy box?

River’s problem is, basically, height and body posture. The best header and the one who best benches melee on aerial balls is Paulo Díaz. But he is barely 178 centimeters tall and weighs 76 kilos. Javier Pinola has a trade, although his 180 centimeters and 79 kilos do not make him a “wardrobe” defender, those that are difficult to move. David Martínez (182 centimeters and 76 kilos) offered many advantages in each of the crossed shipments of Argentinos and lost a duel from above in the action prior to Florentín’s goal. Robert Rojas, meanwhile, is the one who suffers the most from long strokes: he accuses 176 centimeters and 75 kilos.

In this context, it arises as an alternative Jonatan maidana, 186 centimeters and 86 kilos. Maidana is a melee warrior when the ball travels through the air: he wins and crashes hard on high. It leaves sequels in the rivals, in addition. But does it place him in the starting team against Boca to be the most reliable from this point of view of the game? It seems difficult because of how the Xeneize set plays.

River will seek to recover against Boca. (Mario Quinteros)

“We did not get what we have been working on, we were imprecise. We entered the friction that Argentinos proposed. We were not the team we usually are and they found the goal in the last one. It was for a draw, but a mistake sometimes costs dear, “explained Maidana after the defeat with the Bug at Monumental. And he added: “The superclassic is a separate game and in the week we have to work to lift. It’s a nice game to play. We don’t think we change much. We are going to have to focus a lot on possession and passing precision. All these years I missed playing those games. We will see from where I have to live it. ”

Gallardo must decide whether to play with Maidana in the Bombonera or to favor a more agile defense. (Mario Quinteros)

The ownership of Maidana, 35, would not tolerate doubts if Boca played with a tank area up front. But it happens that Migue Angel Russo’s team plays without an attacker who fixes the centrals and bets on arriving in quick transitions. Play Boca running in attack, with Villa as finisher and Cardona as liaison. That is why it is presumed that Gallardo would favor an agile defense in the Candy box and not so much of physical strength. The last line of River will have to be more prepared to run than to straddle in the air. Thus, the place of Hitman Rojas, who came out against Argentinos, would be insured because he is the fastest of the defenders. The worst performer was Martinez. An alternative would be for Díaz to play as stopper to the left and Maidana to the right. But River would lose driving for the beginning of the attacks, a capital issue for the Doll.

There is a long week of work left and Gallardo will analyze the pros and cons of the defense in the face of the Boca duel. River fans are excited to see Maidana as the starter again and wearing the captain’s tape. It does not seem to be the ideal scenario for Joni because of how Boca plays. But always the Doll may have an ace up his sleeve …