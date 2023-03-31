Irene Paredes returns to the Spanish team. After seven months of absence, the Barcelona defense was included in Jorge Vilda’s list for the friendlies that Spain will play against Norway and China on April 6 and 11, the last stop before preparing for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The return of the captain opens the peace process between the federation and the players, after the lawsuit that began after the Eurocup, in the summer of 2022, and which ended with the email of 15 soccer players, who asked not to be called up: they claimed, without detailing them, facts that affected his “mental health”. Paredes, 31, had not sent that email. However, she had acted as spokesperson for the entire group. Over time, unity in the locker room broke down, as did the patience of the federation. But something is changing in Las Rozas. “Irene’s return is a good sign”, they celebrate from the Barça dressing room. Although for now, only Paredes will wear red again.

“The first requirement,” Vilda stressed, regarding the return of Paredes, “is that the player be selectable. Irene is engaged.” The speech was brief but thoughtful. And she had two keywords: “selectable”, that is, she did not send the email; and “committed” to her project. Paredes had already told his colleagues that, after negotiating with Vilda, his return would be made official. The technician, however, did not want to reveal how the return of the plant was forged. No other footballer of those who raised their voices, however, has been pardoned. “I am not going to talk about the players who cannot be called up because they excluded themselves from the team,” insisted the coach.

The conflict between the players and the federation started before the Euro Cup last summer. “It may not be worth going in any condition to play the Eurocup. We want to win it, not play it ”, Alexia Putellas complained in the Amazon Prime docuseries; and he was referring to bus trips when his rivals were traveling by plane. The problem affected the federation itself and also the coach: “There is a lack of ambition in the coaching staff,” complained a soccer player. Eliminated Spain before time, the deficiencies were unbearable for the soccer players. “Bad training sessions, bad locker room management, bad match plans”, stressed one of the players. The most dissatisfied, the Catalans. “We do know what it is to be professionals,” defended a Barça player, champion of the Champions League in 2021.

The Federation then designated Aitana Bonmatí, Mapi León, Paños, Guijarro and Putellas as the leaders of the revolt. However, at that moment, the locker room seemed united and they all accepted that Irene Paredes would speak on behalf of the group to explain the discomfort to the president of the federation, Luis Rubiales. But in Las Rozas they are not for pulses. Much less when they consider that the infrastructure offered to the absolute feminine is modeled on that of the masculine. The solution? Talk one-on-one with the players. It was then that the union between the soccer players broke down: not all of them followed the line that Paredes had set. “They betrayed her”, they protested in the Barça locker room. “Florentino Pérez told the Madrid players not to get into trouble,” added the same sources.

While Vilda, supported by Rubiales, clung to his position, the players went their separate ways. The federation’s decision to support its coach is not capricious. “We are still waiting for the players to explain to us what are the specific reasons for the protest or their displeasure. We listen to them all and they are not clear to us. The arguments are ambiguous”, they counterattack from Las Rozas. “They know exactly what we ask for. But we have decided not to make it public because we had agreed to do so, ”stresses one of the 15, as the group that sent the email to the federation is known.

There are some, in any case, who have regretted the strategy. Others, however, remain faithful to their convictions. “It will screw me if I don’t go to the World Cup, but my values ​​come first,” Mapi León said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. Although all have been covered by Futpro negotiations (Spanish soccer players union), each one (or in small groups, according to their agents) has tried to approach positions with the federation. Paredes, chastened, had also decided that she would go free. And so she had manifested it to her companions. She knew, in any case, that her return could mark a turning point, essentially for Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who is still recovering from a knee ligament injury.

The ’15’ group

“Alexia will be faithful to Irene”, warned in the Ciudad Deportiva del Barça. His position is not new. When the conflict broke out and after the alleged betrayal of the Madrid players – “Irene has had a very bad time”, they assured Barça -, Putellas published a photo next to Paredes on Twitter under the word “with you”. “It is great news that he is training, we hope he recovers. We are waiting for you”, Vilda explained about Barça’s 11.

The return of 15, on the other hand, is not in sight. Not from Las Rozas. But there are players who do not lose hope. Aitana, nominated for the award The Best, It is one of those that has shown the most predisposition. While Mapi looks out, a question arises about the other key footballers for La Roja such as Guijarro, Paños, Batlle, Aleixandri and Pina. “We hope that the federation tells us if it is going to change something. If nothing changes, our thinking is the same”, reflects one of them.

Paredes has already taken the first step to resolve the conflict. “Irene has broken the ice,” underlines, in private, a Barcelona footballer. Those who want to go to the World Cup cross their fingers. They have little time left, however.

