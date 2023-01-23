Over the years, Formula 1 has evolved not only in the cars, but also in the internal organization of the teams. Handyman designers like Mauro Forghieri have gradually given way to increasingly specialized figures in individual areas of expertise. However, the advent of the budget cap would seem to have reversed the trend, with the teams which, finding themselves limited in the possibility of hiring other personnel, begin to evaluate the usefulness of focusing on less specialized and more flexible professionals. Such an approach also proves also profitable from the point of view of design visionmore organic and with greater contamination between the different areas.

Among the stables that have chosen to focus on this approach is Alpine. To explain it is the technical director Matt Harman, interviewed by Dieter Rencken for RacingNews365.com: “Over the years Formula 1 teams have become extremely specialized in certain areas and this approach works when you can put more money into the system. You reason with ‘Okay, we want to specialize in this’ and at that point you hire other employees. But now as staff we are limited and what we’ve decided is that we want people to be more multidisciplinary.” Harman underlines how being able to rely on more complete and less diversified professional figures allows us to count on a large workforce for the development of each type of update, rather than on numerous smaller single groups: “This means that we can relocate people. If one week we decide to go from a rear suspension upgrade to a front wing upgrade, those employees can move in and be helpful in that area, where previously it was siloed.”

However, focusing on interdisciplinary engineers is not a purely economic advantage. Harman stressed indeed like such an approach break the monotony of work typical of an extremely specialized figure and focused on a single task, increasing stimuli and productivity. Furthermore, the goodness of a single-seater does not lie in the individual solutions, but in the way in which these integrate with each other, guided by an overall vision to express maximum performance. Examples of this are the compromises on the dimensions of the power unit to improve the aerodynamic cleanliness of the bonnet or the rake set-up, which on past single-seaters entailed a harmful increase in the height of the center of gravity, more than compensated, however, by the aerodynamic advantages. Hence, encouraging the transfer of personnel from one area to another also encourages the circulation of ideas, as well as the development in the designers of a mindset and an overall vision of the car.