Eventually the demands of the trade associations could be satisfied. And the protagonists are always them: the incentives. In fact, the government is seriously thinking about introducing new concessions for the purchase of low-emission cars, necessary according to many to support the four-wheeler sector in full electric transition. Yesterday a summit at Palazzo Chigiwhich was also attended by the owner of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, and the heads of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

According to what reported by Il Corriere della Sera on newsstands today, the introduction of the incentives could take place with the same decree on expensive energy. There are two knots still to be solved: the first concerns the amount of funds to be put in place to support the measure, in this case we are talking about about 1 billion euro, a figure which was almost reached last year; the second, on the other hand, relates to the type of vehicles that you want to incentivize, and in this case the visions are discordant since some ministers ask for concessions for hybrid and electric cars that take into account income and favor the scrapping of the most polluting models while others argue the need to incentivize cars with emissions below 60 g / km of CO2 but also those with 61 to 135.

While waiting to understand how and when the incentives will actually be put in place, the trade associations say they are satisfied of this first step taken by the majority. The president of Federmeccanica, Federico Visentin, commented in fact: “We want to read the Palazzo Chigi initiative as a first positive result. But if the measures were limited to incentives, then we could only renew the request for a meeting. In fact, it is very urgent to act on the offer as well. Businesses need immediate support to tackle a costly and complex conversion. We shared a perspective with the unions. At this point, a non-ritual confrontation with the government could be useful for the sector and for the country “.