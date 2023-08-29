🚨🇲🇽🔥 Hirving Lozano one step away from being a PSV player.

Lozano (28) said goodbye to his teammates today and PSV has scheduled medical tests in the next 24-48 hours.

Between Napoli and PSV there are some fringes to close but the signing will be made. 1 week ago @barracudo the… pic.twitter.com/OQldL0o6Ox

—Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 29, 2023