Since the end of last season, the relationship between the Napoli board and Hirving Lozano broke down. The club informed the Mexican that they wanted his continuity, as long as he adhered to the new financial regulations of the institution, accepting a 50% salary reduction. ‘Chucky’ refused this offer, because beyond the fact that his desire was to continue in the ranks of the current Serie A champion, he is not willing to accept such a reduction in his income.
Throughout this summer the relationship between both parties became more complicated every day, the winger did not accept the renewal offers, while Napoli would not have the door for Lozano to leave for some other destination. In the end, the order was given and the Mexican would not play for a single minute with the club. Both parties, at the most tense moment of the bond, have chosen to break it. That being the case, the departure from Hirving with the return flight to the Netherlands is closed.
Waiting to finalize minimal details between clubs, Hirving Lozano will return to PSV after 4 years at Napoli where, beyond winning Serie A. It seems that he did not have the desired explosion. The transfer closes around a figure of 15 million euros for 75 percent of his letter and it is expected that between today and tomorrow, once Lozano says goodbye to his still colleagues, he will fly to the Netherlands to sign your new contract.
#return #Hirving #Lozano #PSV #imminent
