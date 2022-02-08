One day he said: “I thank Guardiola and Barcelona. They do a great kick. And they are all small, Iniesta, Xavi, Messi … “. Sebastian Giovinco is back after sowing many goals in America and a few more in Arabia: he takes this record back – the only Italian player to have scored goals in leagues on three continents. He returns to the country that had lost him through forgetfulness, out of paternalism, because in Toronto they paid well (this too, of course), and above all because for some time Giovinco personified and recounted the limits of a country, which did not want to listen to them and preferred to see them on victims of its narrowness.