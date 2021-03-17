Talk to officials every week. Of the conjuncture and of academic questions. You don’t expect a one-off offer, but if the phone rings, why not listen. This is how the situation of Alejandra Gils Carbo in these days of full radicalization of the Government’s discourse on judicial matters and in which the arrival at the Ministry of Justice of Martín Soria in place of Marcela Losardo was confirmed. She, the sector official most identified with Kirchnerism in Cristina Kirchner’s last term, observes the political scene with her closest associates.

The former Attorney General of the Nation He returned to dialogue with the press in a series of interviews he gave to Radio 10, AM 750 and El Uncover Radio a few weeks ago. He referred to the complaint against him for the alleged irregular purchase of a building in which offices of the Procuratorate functioned, which is on the way to trial and which she defined as “a combo of violence and patriarchy”, for having been linked to her ex-husband.

“It seemed that I was directed by him to do a business and I had separated 25 years ago,” he said. In the case, which the judge instructs Julian Ercolini and prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, is processed for “fraud, abuse of authority, influence peddling and negotiations incompatible with the public function” in the purchase of the Perón 667 building, for 43 million pesos.

Already from the discursive, Gils Carbó begins to show an indisputable alignment to the official project. It is novel, although it may not seem like it. During her time as chief prosecutor, targeted by the opposition for what they understood to be a partial management with the current government, she always avoided expressing herself publicly about her political position since she held a position that was independent of the Executive Power.

She commented to her most trusted circle that in the three and a half years that she was attorney general during Cristina Kirchner’s presidency, she had only seen her once or twice, beyond once. relationship of mutual respect that recognized. Things did not change neven in the most critical moments of common management, in January 2015, when the death of the prosecutor was known Alberto nisman, who formally reported Gils Carbó to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“I never thought of removing him from the AMIA Unit”, declared in the case that investigated the death of the prosecutor, that days before he died he had denounced the then president for covering up Iran in the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the 1994 attack on the headquarters of the mutual jewish, which caused 85 deaths.

In recent days Gils Carbó came out to speak and publicly declared its endorsement of the creation of a Federal Court of Guarantees. “It is all positive,” he said about Alberto Fernández’s plan to reform the Justice, of which he opined “is not going to affect the Supreme Court at all.” All a gesture of support for the political-judicial strategy of the Government.

Retired in November 2017, shortly after resigning from the Procuratorate amid the corruption complaint against her and a confrontation with the government of Mauricio Macri, who from the first day he took office considered her a “militant attorney”, Gils Carbó is completely dedicated to her academic life, dividing his time between dissertations in the national and international scope and his position of direction of the career of Right in the IMothers University Institute of Plaza de Mayo. About Macri, do not forget the “long chase” who claims to have suffered.

At 62 years of age, a young person is known and with the possibility of returning to public management. There are no offers, they say near her, nor is she going to offer. But in full Kirchnerization of the presidential speech, and with several judicial fronts to cover, its name could arise by decantation. Speak periodically with officials and representatives of group K Legitimate Justice that integrates since its inception. I would not be willing to assume the Procuratorate again, in case of being nominated if the statement of Daniel Rafecas it does not prosper or the Government lowers it.

But that refusal wouldn’t be so outright if a more tempting offer came along, which I might hear.. The Ministry of Justice appeared as a vacancy to be filled, but the President chose national deputy Martín Soria to succeed Marcela Losardo. It was a position that could seduce her. It won’t be for her. But the Kirchnerization of Alberto Fernández and the weight that officials close to Cristina have been gaining could open up new spaces. Meanwhile, she, Alejandra Gils Carbó, analyzes and waits.

