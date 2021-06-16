The return of Gallera: “Berlusconi asked me to go to Rome”

The former councilor for welfare of the Lombardy, Giulio Gallera, he intends to reapply, perhaps for a national position, and has already talked about it with the leader of Come on Italy, Silvio Berlusconi. The announcement comes in a long one interview toAdnkronos Health in which the current Lombard regional councilor and president of the Budget Commission of Pirellone reveals that his future may no longer be in Milan, but even in Rome.

“All my life I have been a candidate and have had the consent of the citizens. As long as citizens give me the consent to help them support them and take charge of their problems, I will do so “, he explains Gallera to Adnkronos. “So I definitely consider moving forward. Let it be there Region or the Parliament or other, we’ll see”.

Among the options available to the exponent of Come on Italy, which between uncertainties and memorable gaffes guided the Lombard health system in the very hard year of the Covid pandemic, there is also the possibility of a candidacy at the national level, precisely on the impulse of the blue leader who seems to have particularly appreciated the work of Gallera as a councilor – at least according to the Lombard regional councilor.

“He had talked about it with the president Berlusconi, but there are two years left and then we will see the conditions. But it was he who offered me this thing in January, when there was a change in the department. He told me: ‘in two years you have to come and bring this experience you have made nationally ‘. And I replied: we’ll see ”.

The current president of the Budget Commission of Pirellone, replaced in January by Letizia Moratti in the context of a reshuffle of the Lombard council, it has not yet decided its future. “In two years everything can change in politics,” he admitted Gallera. “Here I spent two terms, I was the commissioner with the most important competence. I am ready to continue here, but also to consider bringing this experience to a national stage. But it is too early to say everything “.

In fact, the regional councilor considers his work at the helm of Lombard health care so positive that he wants to “export” it to the rest of Italy, an opinion – according to the same Gallera – widespread especially among the population. “The positive feedback that I had, and am having after the conclusion of the experience as a councilor, is a spur”, says the exponent of Come on Italy. “Many people stop me on the street and thank me for what I did in those months, they urge me to go on: I would never have imagined such a thing, it is a spur to continue the political experience, how and where we will see it”.