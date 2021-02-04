On June 19, 2019, his name was a trend on Twitter: for a while, on the social network everyone was talking about his goals in the miraculous 3-3 with Scotland that aroused the Argentine illusion of advancing to the second round of a World Cup. women’s soccer for the first time. However, a month later, involved in a conflict between coach Carlos Borrello and three players, Florence Bonsegundo disappeared from the lists of summoned. Until now, when his name appeared among those shortlisted for the She Believes Cup, the home run organized by the best national team in the world, the United States, and to which Argentina was invited instead of Japan.

The name of the forward of Valencia of Spain stands out in a call-up of 34 players, of which 22 or 23 will remain, and which also has the returns of the champions with Boca Clarisa Huber and Carolina Troncoso.

As reported by the AFA, “the local soccer players will meet at the Ezeiza site on February 12 to concentrate and be tested according to the corresponding protocols for coronavirus. The final cut of the list will be made there.”

On the 14th, meanwhile, the squad will start the trip to Orlando, where the home run between the United States, Brazil, Canada and Argentina will be played from February 18 to 24, which won their place in the call following the decision of Japan not to travel to the United States due to the health situation.

The invitational tournament that has brought together the best selected teams in the world since 2016, this time will be played in a bubble set up in Orlando, in the state of Florida, following the sanitary protocols of US Soccer. There will be tests for Covid-19 before traveling, once they arrive – and without which they will not be able to start training – and every two days during the competition. Also, while there will be an audience, all matches will be held with limited attendance.

The first commitment for the National Team will be the classic with Brazil, on Thursday 18. Then, on the 21st, the Argentines will face the Canadians, while on the 24th they will close with the current two-time world champions. The duels will be at Exploria Stadium.

Bonse, the name of the goal that disappeared out of loyalty to his teammates

Although FIFA gave the award for best player to Scottish goalkeeper Lee Alexander, on June 19, 2019, the star was Florencia Bonsegundo. In what would be his last match with the national team shirt, the 3-3 with Scotland, first scored a goal in the hopeful 2-3: in the 78th minute he stepped on it and took the right hand that grazed the crossbar and the goalkeeper before becoming the second goal.

Then, in the third of the four added minutes, he was the one who got in front of the ball in that penalty that kept the whole country in suspense after the doubts of the referee, the referee Hyang Ok Ri, the appearance of the VAR, the first failed auction and revenge thanks to another intervention of technology that became the celebrated 3-3 that opened the illusion (for a few hours) of advancing to the round of 16.

A month after that historic World Cup in France, Borrello announced who would play the Pan American Games in Lima, where Argentina would finally be silver. Bonsegundo appeared on the list but not Estefanía Banini, Ruth Bravo – starters and leaders of the National Team such as Bonse – and Belén Potassa. And, in solidarity with the claim of her colleagues, she decided not to show up for the practices.

“The doors here are not closed to anyone,” Borrello had said after that episode. Even less for Bonsegundo, the player who in Valencia showed that her quality is still intact and was not commensurate with an absence of 20 months in the National Team that will end in the United States.