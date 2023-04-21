The return of Gianfranco Fini

Yesterday Gianfranco Fini materialized at The air that blows, the program conducted by Myrta Merlino on La7. At that moment Maurizio Gasparri was connected, when Merlino wanted to “surprise” Gasparri himself by announcing the arrival of the former leader of the National Alliance in the studio. Moment of real embarrassment with Gasparri who said “greet me”.



Obviously behind it is Fini’s break with Berlusconi, following the well-known “che fai mi cacci?”, which is surpassed in modern times only by the “stai serene” addressed by Renzi to poor Enrico Letta. After the story of the Montecarlo house and the related trial, Fini observed absolute media silence, which – he must be acknowledged for – is no mean feat for a politician. In any case, the two exchanged a few words on the so-called Bossi – Fini law which they both agreed should be changed because times have changed.

But beyond this detail – let’s call it catalytic – of the story there is the fact that Fini has given signs of political awakening since the victory of the center – right in September 2022 in which he announced that he had voted for the Brothers of Italy. In February of this year he was seen again at the historic headquarters in via della Scrofa in Rome, so much so that Rino Barillari, king of the paparazzi, had photographed him twice on the same day, a sign of a long visit rather than a fleeting one appearance.

FINI’S VIDEO ON LA7 AND THE EMBARRASSMENT WITH GASPARRI

And it wasn’t gossip, but a political fact. But let’s rewind the tape further. Fini, after the victory in September, had reappeared on TV giving advice to Meloni and being seen in various programs. He had also made an analysis of the vote: “I’m not surprised that the band of guaranteed votes on the left. The vulnerable vote for the centre-right. The vote of the third band is the non-vote and corresponds to the boom of the Five Stars. The left must certainly identify the secretary but also his interlocutors. The paradox is that the left tended to represent the least and today all this has been reversed. The left needs to be less enlightened”.

