Protesters clash with riot police in Cali on June 4. LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

Before, two or three decades ago, the quintessential way that criminal organizations and illegal armed groups used to cause widespread panic was massacres. They killed 20 or 30 people, raped women and dismembered some of those killed. With this, they won the support of the population, because due to the fear they caused they were totally subdued. Fidel Castaño, one of the founders of the paramilitary groups in the country, said that “a number of people are displaced, but many others remain, and this is what we work with.”

The massacres were very scandalous, they attracted the attention of the authorities. Then, criminal organizations began to rationalize the violence. They have used it, for some years, as a last factor or resource in central areas of the country. Before that, they threaten, attempt and warn to achieve the objective. Between 2015 and 2017, in Buenaventura the famous pique houses were unveiled. They were places where people were dismembered. The sponsors of these houses, initially, were the Clan del Golfo, Los Rastrojos and a band from the area known as La Empresa. One of them said that it was better to dismember someone, that way they sent a clear message of territorial control and did not cause so much scandal with 20 or 30 deaths. This phenomenon was called exemplary homicides.

Then, since 2018, they began a similar practice in the department of Antioquia, particularly in the Bajo Cauca subregion. There they began to appear dismembered, beheaded with signs next to them and silence took hold of that entire region of the country.

On April 28, an unprecedented wave of protests broke out in Colombia and from that moment on, acts of violence began to appear. Among others, groups of civilians shooting at protesters, many of them were shooting alongside police officers and, obviously, impunity is incredible. This phenomenon has been called sicarial paramilitarism. In fact, in the city of Pereira, these civilians murdered Lucas Villa and the hit man escaped through the area where a CAI or police station should have been, which that day disappeared in a “miraculous” way. Days later, in Cali, there were several videos of armed civilians shooting at protesters and being protected by some members of the national police. Investigations were immediately announced and to date no one gives results.

However, since last week there have been some acts of violence in the department of Valle del Cauca that, although they must be investigated, generate a lot of concern. On the one hand, images of what would be dismemberments were seen. In addition, a famous singer in the region, Junior Jein, was shot in the city of Cali and the most recent incident occurred in the center of the department, where a young man named Ochoa – who was allegedly part of the front line of the protesters – was beheaded. In a terrible video that circulated, the head of this young man is seen in a bag. In addition, videos of dismemberment in Buenaventura also circulate. They are terrible images.

Although these cases of dismemberment, beheading and murders that occurred in recent days in Valle del Cauca must be investigated, and it is not yet known if there is a direct relationship with the demonstrations, many citizens perceive that there is. In Valle del Cauca and in the country, many believe that this is because there is persecution of those who demonstrated and that everything is about appeasing the protest with this type of violence.

But beyond this possible relationship between protest and violence, what is certain is that the country has a generalized picture of deterioration in security. Furthermore, in the regions it is as if there is a license to murder, due to the high levels of impunity. There are no arrests, no one believes in the institutions, and despite all the violence applied by the Colombian police, a general or colonel did not fall. There were dozens of deaths, injuries, sexual assaults, almost all of these acts allegedly committed by members of the National Police. And it’s as if nothing had happened.

