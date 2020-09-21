Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for the reintegration of the occupied territories Aleksey Reznikov, in an interview with the Pryamoy TV channel, called the return of Donbass under Kiev’s control “a matter of time.” Reported by TASS…

Related materials

“I believe that this war will end with the victory of Ukraine <...> I am convinced that there will be no aggressive scenario, with victims and violence. A powerful Ukrainian army will make it easy to carry out the de-occupation of Donbass, too, ”the politician said.

Reznikov noted that Kiev does not intend to negotiate with representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), since it does not consider them to be subjects of the negotiation process.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he wants not only to end the war in Donbass, but to do it without losing territories. He stressed that the issue of cessation of hostilities is a priority for the Ukrainian authorities, but they are not ready to cede territory for this.

The military conflict in Donbass broke out in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the change of the central government in Ukraine. Kiev tried to retake the rebellious region by force. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying uncontrolled territories. Moscow rejects the claim.