In June 2015, when donald trump announced for the first time his intentions to aspire to the candidacy of the Republican Party for a presidential election, the initial reaction was open derision.

No one, not even the most daring, gave a peso for the eccentric tycoon New Yorker whose credentials, until then, were reduced to a popular television show (The Apprentice), his wealth amassed in real estate and decades in the pages of tabloids and gossip magazines.

This Tuesday Trump once again threw his hat into the ring. And while the odds again seem stacked against him, this time no one is laughing. Trump, in fact, has been reigning as the undisputed leader of the party for 7 years and will start this race, there is no doubt, as his clear favorite.

His candidacy, however, is posing an almost existential crisis among many. republicans. Especially after the results of last week’s midterm elections, when, although they managed to regain control of the House of Representatives, lost the Senate and key governorships in elections in which they were supposed to sweep.

And although the explanations for the poor performance have been multiple, a good part of them point to the role that the former president played – and has been playing.

Donald Trump, during the announcement of his candidacy for 2024.

What the Republicans say

On the one hand, explains former congressman and now Republican strategist David Jolly, most of those defeated were people Trump handpicked and provided they kept repeating the lie of his victory in the 2020 election. At the same time, they were figures with such extreme positions that they ended up scaring many of the voters.

At least in those “oscillating” states, where the independents and moderates weigh heavily, and which are usually key is the US elections.

“If any lesson came out of this election, it is that Americans, or many of them, are tired of this madness. And as long as the Republicans continue to nominate these types of people, we are going to continue to lose,” says Jolly.

That’s how he recognized it too mitch mcconnellleader of the Republicans in the Senate and who this week was re-elected to that position.

“We did not do well among the moderates, because their impression is that among our leadership there is chaos, negativity, excessive attacks. And that scared a lot of people,” McConnell said.

Although the Republican did not directly mention Trump, many others did. The Wall Street Journal cataloged him as the “big loser of the day”, while on FOX, the channel that brings together the country’s conservatives, multiple voices came out to criticize him.

“Trump promised us that with him we would always win. But what we are is tired of losing. We lost in 2018, in 2020 and 2022. It is time to look the other way,” said former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Even Trumpism figures, such as analyst Mark Thessien, began to get off the boat: “Donald Trump seems to be surrounded by enablers who refuse to tell him what he doesn’t want to hear. And that’s why I’ll do it. Mr. President, a candidacy for 2024 is not convenient for you. If he continues, he will most likely lose and in the process destroy what remains of his important legacy, ”Thessien said in his column for The Washington Post.

The leader of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

In fact, many of his allies asked him to postpone the announcement of his candidacy a bit while the hangover of the bad electoral moment passed.

But Trump, in true style, declined the suggestions and went ahead with the launch on sea ​​to lake, Florida, where he now resides. Ignoring the context, the former president presented himself as salvation for both the country and his partyin a speech that lasted more than an hour and was riddled with falsehoods and exaggerations.

Like when he said that under his government a wall between the US and Mexico was finished, one of his first campaign promises, but it never really materialized.

The launch, Jolly maintains, made a lot of sense when the Republicans were emerging as the great winners of the ‘mitaca’ elections, since it was the perfect moment to collect the success of a movement that has been built in its image and likeness.

But, in light of what happened, it is more difficult to explain. According to this expert, the reasons may be several. On the one hand, if the former president has demonstrated anything over the years, it is his contempt for convention. In addition, having postponed the candidacy would have been interpreted as a sign of weakness that would have given weight to the voices that already speak of a post-Trump future.

“He is making it clear to everyone that he does not intend to disappear overnight and that if they want to remove him they will have to pay a high price.. At the same time he is defining the terms of the race, because from now on anyone who jumps in will be seen as a rival who wants to strip him of the throne, ”says Jolly.

In other words, he is trying to put down the insurrection before it takes shape. Especially after the great impulse that the governor of Florida received, Ron DeSantisin these midterm elections, in which he overwhelmed the Democrat Charlie Christ and showed that he is a viable alternative to replace Trump.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States.

His rival and legal troubles

“A good part of the game sees DeSantis as a return to normalcy. Not because he is less extreme than Trump, since they defend the same ideas, but because he is a Trump without his most destructive impulses and habits and who does not carry the heavy burden of the former president either, ”says Jim Geraghty, the political analyst for National Review .

And the polls seem to confirm it. In a latest YouGov sampler, 42 percent of Republicans said they would prefer DeSantis as their 2024 candidate, versus 35 percent who would go with Trump. A year ago, however, almost 80 percent of the party favored the former president.

For now, the governor has not said anything about a candidacy and has avoided criticizing Trump. But there is no doubt that those numbers have him nervous. Proof of this is that he already began to attack him and even gave him a derogatory nickname (DeSanctimonious), as he usually does against whom he perceives as a threat.

In addition to his electoral calculations, analysts point to other reasons behind the announcement of a candidacy. Currently Trump faces a complex legal landscape that could land him in jail. On the one hand, the Department of Justice is investigating him for the theft of classified White House documents that were found at his residence in Mar A Lago.

In Georgia, a process is also advancing for his alleged intervention to alter the results in the 2020 elections in this state and a possible prosecution is pending for his role in the insurrection of January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters tried to prevent the certification of the victory of Joe Biden.

And to this are added the investigations by prosecutors in New York against his companies and members of his family for tax fraud.

The theory is that a presidential candidacy, especially one in which he is seen as the likely Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, could shield him from these processes. Although there is no law that prevents investigation of a candidate’s conduct, prosecutors could abstain or freeze the investigation. And, if he became president, he would be outside the reach of the law, since the only mechanism against a sitting president is a trial before Congress that he knows can survive as he has already done on two occasions.

True or not, his candidacy puts the party at a crossroads. As analyst George Conway, a Republican but outspoken anti-Trumpist, puts it, “the party already knows that with Trump it cannot win, as the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections demonstrated. Many Americans would walk on glass to vote against him no matter who he is. his rival in the general elections. Including Republicans.”

But despite this, it cannot be shaken either. If these same electoral appointments have shown anything, it is that the former president continues to be a favorite among the base of the party, which is the one that weighs the most when it comes to nominating a candidate and in the past has punished all the politicians who have crossed his path. to Trump. And the primary system has a lot to do with that, in which a candidate only has to obtain the majority of votes to win.

“If this was a contest between just two, DeSantis would have a chance. But since it is a contest between several, it is very difficult for their rivals to accumulate more votes. And Trump knows that,” says Conway.

That said, many see the party’s recent electoral debacle as a chink in the former president’s armor and anticipate challenges. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have both shown interest in a run, and powerful groups such as tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s (FOX and the New York Post) have made it clear they are willing to fund their aspirations. .

The fear, in this case, is that the battle against Trump could further weaken the chances of recovering the White House and Congress against a Democratic Party that, despite not being at a good moment, would avoid an internal dispute of this magnitude. .

No one knows, at this point, how serious the revolt against Trump is or if a candidate will emerge who can capitalize on it. What no one doubts is that both the present and the future of the Republican Party pass through their hands. For better or worse.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

