The municipal president on leave from Angostura, Miguel Ángel “Professor Mayke”, presented the document before the council to request his return to the presidential chair. Even though there was a lot of speculation about whether he would return or not after he assured that their separation was permanent and that even in that February town hall meeting, the municipal trustee Adriana Sánchez clarified that this situation was not correct. However, 4 weeks after the electoral process had concluded, he made the request for his return, which is within his right and that he must finish his term to hand over the presidential chair to his successor. of the.

An issue that should concern César Mascareño Reyes, current mayor of Angostura, is ordering the sides of the railroad tracks to be cleaned, since so many branches impede visibility a little so that drivers can see clearly if the train is coming or not. train; Likewise, it should arrange for a boom to be placed so that when it approaches it prevents the passage of drivers traveling on the Guamúchil-Angostura highway, because recently there was a precedent of a passenger truck that was taken away by the train and not It doesn’t matter that someone after so many years cares about providing security to hundreds of motorists and drivers of cargo trucks or passengers who pass through that area.

In Angostura, the interest of businessmen and merchants has been aroused, to strengthen their businesses, said Mariela Yudith López Sosa, manager of URGENT based in the municipality of Angostura. The record it has said that so far this year they have presented themselves in the Rapid Business Management Unit (URGE) more than 60 applications for the Equipa program Sinaloa.

He recognized that this desire increases when there is knowledge that is free, hence there has been a lot of interest among small, medium and large companies in accessing this support, which without a doubt the program provided by the work team comes to promote the growth of the establishment, which strengthens it so that little by little they can provide employment to other people in the municipality.

The mayor must be very good at managing or saving Armando Camacho Aguilar, because yesterday Blue Warriors, ACwent to the City Council to deliver the request for the salary approval of 120 police officers and 46 widows, in compliance with decree 645 of the Public Safety Law in Sinaloawhich states that agents have the right to receive a decent salary.

And although they did it peacefully, Justo Javier Pineda, coordinator of this association in the north-central zone of the state, was specific that it is the responsibility of the authorities to cover the rights of the police, so they made the request in time, to That in the next council session this issue be analyzed and within the shortest period the approval is given, just as it happened in municipalities such as Los Mochis and Culiacán.

The request has already been made, so the councillor will have to use his influence to manage and fulfil the request of active and retired security personnel, as well as the lives of former agents.

We recommend you read: