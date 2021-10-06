Fifth title in the “CSI” franchise (along with “New York”, “Miami” and “Cyber”), “Vegas” will consist of 10 episodes still in the works

Sometimes they come back. The cult series more and more often. Exactly 21 years after its debut, with the title of “CSI: Vegas”, on October 6 CBS returns the iconic series “CSI: Crime Scene”.

Conceived as the sequel to “Crime Scene”, “CSI: Vegas” is made up of 10 episodes still in the works (end of shooting is scheduled for November, covid permitting) and the same characters are the protagonists of that time, by Sara Sidle / Jorjia Fox, David Hodges / Wallace Langham and Jim Brass / Paul Guilfoyle, guest for a couple of episodes, to which is added an injection of new performers (Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez) and the presence, diluted over time , of other interpreters of the series and of the other titles of the franchise, from Gary Sinise to David Caruso, Ted Danson, Patricia Arquette, Laurence Fishburne.

But above all, Gil Grissom returns to investigate, the iconic investigator who had decreed success in the original series but had slipped away in recent seasons. To make him return to the forensics in Las Vegas (Episode 1, “Legacy”) the threat that all the past work, his and the entire forensic team, could be thwarted and hundreds of offenders return to freedom. To see the trailer for William Petersen who plays him, time seems not to have passed, even if it is known that during the shooting he was hospitalized, leaving everyone with bated breath.

Conceived by Anthony Zuiker, who also returns to sign “Vegas”, “CSI” in 2000 had launched the television fashion of forensic investigations and had become a global cult. In 2015 the end, after fifteen seasons plus a final miniseries in two episodes and a total of 337 episodes.

ViacomCbs would have liked to properly celebrate this success 20 years after its debut. But the pandemic delayed everything for a year.

Fifth title of the “CSI” franchise (along with “New York”, “Miami” and “Cyber”), “Vegas” has been promoted with great hype: on Paramount + you can see the 25 best episodes chosen by Zuiker himself, on Instagram c ‘is a sort of treasure hunt that is a prelude to an interactive game, while the podcast “CSI: Ride-Along” in 44 episodes will arrive at a later time, which will take stock of the situation on the original and its sequel, guests cast members. Although perhaps the announced return of Grissom was enough to mobilize the fans and raise the ratings.