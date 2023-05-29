Time, in the era of immediacy, has become a subversive concept. A luxury that can also be transferred to fashion. It is the philosophy that inspires the Sevillian firm spinning time, which works slowly with the firm intention of evading the dictates of the consumer market and betting on products that can be used throughout life and that are inherited, thus gaining priceless sentimental value over the years. Pieces that stitch by stitch become eternal jewels in the closets.

Eva Pozuelo and Rosario Andrade (Seville, 49 and 52 years old, respectively) have been able to invest up to 200 hours of work for a single garment. They are responsible for a brand that was born in 2012, without references in its sector, to value this ancestral technique by taking it to the world of fashion. “Since I was seven years old I have been crocheting with my grandmother, she has always accompanied me,” Pozuelo, a graduate in Italian Philology, explained to EL PAÍS, who was the first to convince Andrade, a computer engineer who was on leave at that time, to give professional outlet to her great hobby: crocheting.

Some of the pieces from Hilando el tiempo in his workshop in Seville. Alejandro Ruesga

“Spinning Time was born after a long coffee with Rosario”, recalls Pozuelo. They barely knew each other after taking their daughters—of the same name and in the same class—to school in a central neighborhood of Seville. From there this union arose, which took its first steps as a cooperative, testing small textile pieces for the home and children’s fashion and going to craft markets until, in 2014, the Andalucía de Moda catwalk created a green fashion show and ordered 10 items. Both place this milestone as the beginning of what they have achieved today: although they continue to be a rarity within the fashion industry, they have managed to promote from Andalusia an exclusive firm capable of uniting the use of natural fibers and a technique ancient with contemporary designs. Green, sustainable and unique fashion, “for an audience that wants things with soul”, they say.

Among consumers who seek to put heart into their way of dressing, there is a recent example: the representative of Spain in Eurovision, Blanca Paloma, who throughout the Benidorm Fest contest appeared before the media with exclusive crochet garments from Hilando el Tiempo, at the just as he did for the official photographs of the contest, in a mix of tradition and avant-garde that fits perfectly with his music. Likewise, Eva Pozuelo and Rosario Andrade were protagonists of the parade a year ago Hispania of the designer Leandro Cano, for whom they made specific pieces, and also in the celebration of the tenth anniversary of this creator, with the presentation of his collection in the haute couture week in Paris last summer. The actresses Macarena García or Milena Smit, among others, have also been its ambassadors on the red carpet.

Two models with balaclavas or executioners finished off in the shape of a crown in the Leandro Cano fashion show in Jaén, on April 6, 2022. M.PORCEL

However, exclusivity is implicit in its creative concept. They make —only the two of them intervene and control the entire process— an average that oscillates between 50 and 70 pieces a year. “Small but forceful collections”, confirms Pozuelo. In fact, they work by appointment and on request. “We only buy to make, we do not accumulate material”, they say from their tiny premises in the Andalusian capital, a whole laboratory of ideas for these two “textile creators”, as they like to call themselves. “First we create the fabrics and, from there, we make the pattern. It is a very slow job, many hours, testing, trial and error, “explains Andrade.

Another of its singularities is that they have dared to put through the needle all kinds of fabrics —”crochet is the technique, not the material”—, from the classic wool to seaweed, bamboo, corn, milk and coconut fibers , and even organic cotton spun and dyed by disadvantaged women in South Africa. “Spinning Time maintains a firm commitment to environmental sustainability and to the ethical origin of its raw materials”, they highlight.

Exclusivity is implicit in Hilando el tiempo’s way of working. Alejandro Ruesga

This work philosophy has inspired a whole national craft revolution from Seville, with festivals such as the last Madrid Design Festival held in the capital of Spain the first week of February and which counted, precisely, with Seville as the guest city, as well as in the initiative Spain Craftswoman or the Sevilla Teje sample. “It is true that we are reaching more and more people. Crafts went through a time that was reviled and now they have returned to it with a concept of exclusivity and luxury”, reflects Eva Pozuelo. Even so, there are still no exclusive crochet references, which places this brand as a Rare avis within the fashion industry.

Since 2020, after the first ravages of the pandemic, they made the leap to Madrid with an exhibition space for the press in the Barrio de las Letras (TeMeCé Showroom), which allows them “to be present without having to be there and to be able to work from Seville”. His next challenge is to return to crochet jewelry, made with gold and silver threads in chokers, necklaces, bracelets, earrings… As Rosario Andrade presumes, “everything that is a continuous thread can be done in crochet.”