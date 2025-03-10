03/10/2025



Updated at 13: 06h.





A week after the next grade of selections, Belgium Live a stir even before having announced those summoned for the matches they have scheduled. The titular goalkeeper in the 2024 Eurocup, Koen Casteels, has communicated his decision to leave the Red Devils due to the more than likely return Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper of the Al-Qadisya considers that there is a favor treatment with the Real Madrid player and is not willing to overlook it.

Casteels had assumed the ownership of the Belgian national team after Courtois decided, in 2023, to leave the national team for its discrepancies with Domenico Tedesco, then coach of the combining of this country. The tension had exploded between them after the technician accused him of pretending discomfort to abandon a concentration. The distancing between the two was such that the Real Madrid goal announced its withdrawal from the national team. “After much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgium National Team under the direction of the coach,” he explained

However, after the arrival of Rudi García to the bench of Belgium, last January, the Belgian goalkeeper would have seen his return after almost two years of absence. For his part, the recent appointed coach said that the doors were open to the ‘1’ of Real Madrid: «We are quite well covered in the goal, but it is clear that it would be great to be able to have the better world goalkeeper. The signals are positiveThibaut will also have the opportunity to express. We have him, that’s safe ».

These statements did not sit well with Casteels, who considers “strange” the treatment of the federation towards his compatriot and believes that there is no equal treatment, announcing his renunciation of the selection in the ‘Midmid’ podcast. «As of today, I will not be available for the national team. The first thing, it seems a bit strange that Courtois can decide for himself if he wants to return. And it seems strange to me that the federation changes my mind in this way and puts the red carpet and receives it with open arms although nothing has changed ».









The former Wolfsburg added: «It is not so much about Thibaut, but above all of the Football Federation. It does not fit the standards and values ​​that I consider appropriate for a sports team or organization, ”he said flatly. In just a few days, the French nationality coach will give his list in which, for sure, there will be news.