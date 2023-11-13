Few looks at the sky can be as profound as that of Camilo Villegas when this Sunday he holed the last putt to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his first victory in the last nine years and his fifth title on the American circuit. The Colombian golfer then picked up the ball from the hole, very slowly, and hugged his caddy. There were no big celebrations, no shouts, no arms in the air, just a feeling that crossed the heart of everyone who knew Camilo Villegas’ story of improvement. Because behind that triumph was not only the end of a long sporting drought, no less than 3,374 days since his previous trophy, the Wyndham Championship in 2014. There was much more than the important prize of securing the PGA Tour card for the next two seasons, and the option of playing a major again, the next Augusta Masters, after seven years without setting foot in the elite of the Grand Slam, since the 2015 PGA. That victory for the Colombian did not only mean that, finally, after After a long martyrdom, Villegas had returned to golf at the age of 41. More than all that, it was the opportunity to look at the sky and dedicate the success to his daughter Mia, who died in July 2020 before turning two years old due to brain cancer.

“I have my little girl up there, watching, laughing, after a long battle. They have been very difficult years, on a sporting level because the results were not good, and on a personal level due to the death of my daughter. But I never stopped getting up early and working hard. Life goes up and down and I love having a goal every morning. I didn’t know if I was going to come back, if I was going to arrive, but here we are. It is the result of great teamwork in a process in which very screwed things have happened. From my wife, from my little Mateo who will be jumping for joy, from the little girl who is up there smiling and cheering, from my psychologist… And now, what’s next for me? The same. “I will wake up to continue giving my best,” added the Colombian. And he once again remembered the tattoos that he wears on each wrist: Attitude and Positive Energy. “There are many things you can’t control in life, but these two can.” With that encouragement he created a foundation, called Mia’s Miracles, to help children with similar illnesses.

There was a time when Villegas was the Latin Tiger. A physique sculpted in stone and status as a big star in South America provoked comparisons with Woods. The boy also had a peculiar way of reading the greens, almost lying down, with one leg stretched out and the other very bent, as if it were a spider. That earned him the nickname Spiderman. Those were times in which he became number seven in the world, and in which he collected three rankings among the 10 best in a major, between 2008 and 2010. He had started playing golf in Colombia at the age of seven, despite the fact that In his country there were barely 50 clubs then. He ended up getting a scholarship in Florida, graduated in Business Administration, won the United States University League and became the first Colombian to win on the American circuit. But fame and success can disappear with the same speed with which they arrive and Villegas experienced the other side of the coin. His best game disappeared and drama hit him with the loss of his daughter. And when even he was not sure of her recovery, he has returned. He was second two weeks ago in Mexico and this Sunday he was crowned again. He could finally dedicate a triumph to Mia.

