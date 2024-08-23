On Sundays from 1996 to 2002, after the 3:00 p.m. news, we watched Fall who fallson Telecinco. Today on Sundays, after the 3:00 pm news and sports, on Telecinco you can watch Party. I was going to write that Fall who falls We used to watch it after eating, but in my house the chords with which the Reverend Maestro’s band opened the program almost always caught us bringing our forks to our mouths.

Fall who falls It adapted an Argentine format of the same name and demonstrated the importance of being in the right place at the right time: it premiered five days after Aznar won his first election. It soon became a comic scourge of the government, perhaps the first, and certainly the most relevant, broadcast by a private channel. The popular phenomenon it became caused politicians to take up the fight: refusing to accept the CQC glasses, something that only a few did, was allowing themselves the luxury of appearing rude in front of all of Spain.

I remember living as a success when they got King Juan Carlos to put on the sunglasses from the program and I remember very well when Pablo Carbonell, after the Goya Awards in 2000, gave the then single Prince Felipe a VHS of The Prince and the Chorus Girl to joke about a hypothetical relationship with Aitana Sánchez Gijón, the former president of the Film Academy. A posteriori Many wanted to see in this friendship with certain politicians a lowering of guard. There were those who blamed them for the rise of Esperanza Aguirre, at whom they laughed in ways that would make us raise our eyebrows today. To some they seemed courtly, to others too hurtful. Maybe both were somewhat right, but at the time we loved it. We lost our candor later.

Comes back Fall who fallsfor the fifth time, and she will do so on her original channel, Telecinco (the last one was Cuatro, in 2010, and before that she was on La Sexta). Today Esperanza Aguirre already goes on TV herself – she doesn’t need TV to go to her -, King Felipe doesn’t go to the Goyas, almost nobody would be excited if King Juan Carlos was given glasses. Today being close to politicians of one sign would immediately arouse the hatred of those opposite and being critical of some would drive out one’s own. Today they have all fallen. Good luck.

