The Indiana Pacers have decided: Lance Stephenson’s contract will be guaranteed until the end of the season. It took just a handful of games, including the sensational 30 points scored by the Brooklyn Nets, with 20 consecutive points scored in the 1st quarter alone, and the 14 assists distributed in the success against Utah, to convince the president Kevin Pritchard and coach Rick Carlisle to offer. to the Brooklyn native another chance, perhaps the last. A chance that he deeply feels he deserves. This is Stephenson’s third adventure with the Pacers shirt, which came after a couple of painful years and many dark moments. Born Ready is back.