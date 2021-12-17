bleach has made a great return to the manga industry with his new arc Howl from the Jaws of Hell which came out in 2021. But, it looks like this won’t be the only major announcement that year. In accordance with Weekly Shonen Jump News – Unofficial, there will be a new anime series in 2022.

The original series ended in 2012 and a new trailer for its continuation was shown on the Jump Festa 2018. The title of that project was Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War and would adapt the chapters of the work of Tite Kubo after the end of the animated adaptation.

To the surprise of his fans, the account of Twitter from Weekly shonen Jump News – Unofficial mentioned the official date of this new arc:

In his tweet you can read: The anime version of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will begin airing in fall 2022. To be more precise, it looks like it will be in October 2022.

Bleach’s triumphant return

In addition to the triumphant return to anime of one of the three manga sagas that became popular in the early 2000’s, bleach will continue his story with the bow Howl from the Jaws of Hell which continues the post-1,000-year war story.

In 2021, Tite Kubo published in the Weekly Shonen Jump the prologue to that story, a chapter that shows us the life of Ichigo Kurosaki and company in the future, with his wife Orihime and their offspring.

Maybe in the Jump Festa On December 18, 2021 there may be some new announcements of this incredible saga. In accordance with Anime galaxy, in that event the first episode of the anime will be broadcast Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood, around 2:00 a.m. Mexico City).

