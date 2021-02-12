On March 13, 2005, Gabriel Omar Batistuta closed his tremendous career as a soccer player and as a born scorer. That day he hung up the famous booties with which he played in his last club, Qatar’s Al-Arabi. Before dumping the last cartridges on Arab land, and with excruciating pain in his worn ankles, the Lion King left a Eternal footprint in Fiorentina (idol, captain, 207 points and even a statue), in Rome (champion of Serie A 2000/01) and in the Argentine National Team (three World Cups and two Copa América titles), among other shirts that also include River and Boca, no less. 16 years passed in which he looked at the ball from afar, but now that has changed: Bati was bitten by the bug for being a coach and he already has an offer on the table. You need to define, what a paradox.

From United States They have us used to giving blows to the world of football, bringing superstars to play, direct or even preside over clubs (as is the case of David Beckham with Inter Miami). And now they set their sights on the Batigol: the formal offer is there and the negotiation continues. Gabriel Omar still did not accept, but his desire to have his first time as a coach is latent.

“He was bitten by the directing bug”, they confirmed to the sports newspaper Olé.

The name of the club did not transcend and for now the 27 franchises have DT, including three Argentines: Gabriel Heinze in Atlanta United, Matías Almeyda in San Jose Earthquakes and Hernán Losada in DC United. There is a team that makes its debut, Austin FC, which has the American Josh Wolff at the head. Could it be there?

Batistuta (52 years) did the UEFA coaching course in 2018 , but never exercised. In September 2019 he had an ankle surgery , in Switzerland, and he did not have it easy with rehabilitation. The pandemic complicated some plans, such as being able to work in swimming pools, which is key to his recovery. Maybe he never let up and today “he’s ten”, they assured this newspaper. The ankle prosthesis worked very well and when something like this comes with a positive clean and jerk, the mind carburetes much better. And the desire to return to the football environment appeared on the surface.

Batistuta with his grandson, Lautaro. He was born in Reconquista.

In recent years, Gabriel received other offers to direct and some of them from important clubs, but he thanked them and rejected them. It was not the moment. He also approached other positions in sports, such as being a sports secretary with José Beraldi in the elections in Boca in 2019, where Ameal and Riquelme finally won. In addition, he was Colon’s manager between 2011 and 2013. But now he wants to be a little closer to the court, next door actually. There is even talk of a possible aide-de-camp: José Chamot.

One point in favor of yes has to do with destiny. The United States is a country that tempted Bati and in which it would not be bad to take his first steps as a DT. “I would like to work in a league like the one in the United States. If they call me, I’ll go. It’s a nice place, it meets all the conditions “, he released in 2016, when he already felt that “desire to return” to be close to football.

From Reconquista, his place in the world, Bati strongly analyzes the chance of going to the North. The more than 300 goals in clubs and the 54 in the Selection will not help him win, but that does not stop him. Gabriel feels ready to take the plunge, take off the 9 for a bit and put on the suit.