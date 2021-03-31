Majorca and Leganes They arrive at their particular appointment with the need to win; the vermilion because they have a point of the last nine possible and with the bad taste of the win embedded in Fuenlabrada, and those of Leganes because after the defeat also against the same rival and the tie in extremis in Almería, they already need to add three (follow the game live on AS.com).

A local victory, would drop visitors to ten points and the goal average, too much for only ten days at stake. Luis Garcia He still cannot count on Galarreta but he has already recovered, after two absences at his goal man, Amath Ndiaye, what a good need you do after scoring a goal in three games.

And in the Leganes, The departures from Butarque are not the strong point of the pepineros, despite the good paper done in Almería fruit of his good work on the pitch and the disastrous of the referees. Everything points to what Garitano return to 4-2-3-1 after not achieving the expected result with the 5-3-2 as a tactical system.