One of the most emblematic players in the last years of Atlético Nacional is Alexander Mejía, who played a fundamental part in the successes of the purslane team locally and internationally, achieving the Copa Libertadores in 2016 under the guidance of Professor Reinaldo Rueda. Everything indicates that the return of the player can be finalized in the next few days.
Mejía, who currently plays for Libertad de Paraguay, would be ending the termination of the contract with the Gumarelo team, since he had six months left on his contract and where he had not been performing frequently, which is why he would have made the decision to look for other options and the return to the purslane set is the most attractive one on your representative’s work table.
On several occasions he has expressed his desire to return to Atlético Nacional, in fact, he has described him as “the love of my life” in a talk he had last year when several champions of the Libertadores Cup met in a live session last year. to remember that campaign where they dominated the continent’s football.
Mejía is about to turn 33 years old and would be the perfect leader for the purslanes, since they lack a soccer leader and a captain to guide the squad of players to achieve the objectives of recovering the seat of the most winning team in Colombia.
From now on you can read reactions of joy from the purslane fans at the return of one of the players most loved by the fans.
