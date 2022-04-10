Today begins the third semester of the current academic year, and witnesses the return of all students of Abu Dhabi private schools to their classrooms for the first time in more than two years (March 4, 2020), during which a number of different study models were applied in the emirate.

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has identified 47 free saliva examination centers for students under 12 years old. And one case was identified for suspending classroom education in the school and converting it to distance education, noting the need to present a negative “Covid-19” examination result (valid for 96 hours) to allow students to enter the school on the first day.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that students of academic levels must adhere to the classroom education model until the end of the school year, with the exception of medical cases documented according to an approved medical report, noting that the distance education model will be provided in only three cases, including cases of school closure due to the repercussions of “Covid-19” and “high risk” medical cases, and students who show respiratory symptoms related to “Covid-19”.

The department added that the new mitigation measures eliminate the requirements for closing classes and large groups, while reducing the school closure period to three days only if the percentage of injuries among those in the school reaches 15% at the same time. She stated that students who did not show any symptoms can return to the classroom education model after the closure period, while adhering to the application of the specific examination system for contacts, while the infected students continue to teach remotely until the end of the quarantine period approved by health authorities.

The department pointed out that throughout the third semester, students aged 16 years and over, teachers, vaccinated and exempt employees will have to conduct a screening test for the “Covid-19” virus every 14 days, and show the “green traffic” system to be able to enter the school, while students under the age of 16 years, the examination every 30 days, confirming the continuation of the application of the green traffic system for visitors, with obligating unvaccinated visitors to submit a negative examination result with a validity of not less than 48 hours.

The department informed private schools of canceling the mandatory physical distancing in closed areas and inside classrooms, while continuing to obligate the wearing of masks in closed places, except for kindergarten students, which allows schools to return to educational operations with full capacity, in a way that allows all students to return to study seats, pointing out that Under the new amendments, unvaccinated students aged 16 years and over will be able to return to the classroom education model for the first time, provided that they submit a negative test result every seven days, while students, teachers and staff in contact with the examination are committed to the examination on the first and seventh day or when symptoms appear on them according to the latest updates issued. About the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Inspection of schools

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the inspection and compliance teams will continue their periodic visits to assess the level of compliance with health and safety procedures, in order to monitor and evaluate the health situation in schools and coordinate with health authorities to ensure safety levels in the school community.

She indicated that it had approved a package of mitigating measures in schools, including the abolition of the mandatory wearing of masks and physical distancing in outdoor places, lifting quarantine requirements for students and teachers in contact, in addition to lifting restrictions on trips, sports activities and school events according to specific controls and conditions.

She stated that the updated procedures are the result of the great compliance recorded by the school community with the approved policies and procedures, which contributed to ensuring the health and safety of the school community and the wider Abu Dhabi community.

