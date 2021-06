June 23, 2021CommentRecent

You can now buy and download Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, the return to modern times of a mythical action and platform video game. The adventure opens on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One betting on new HD graphics, game improvements and animations to re-enjoy the levels of the original launch, but also other unreleased that will expand the story behind Alex Kidd.