Nintendo is a brand that has achieved significant growth throughout history. Thanks to this, there are many fans who hold classic products and games with great value. One of them is the Mario vs Donkey Kongwhich has returned to the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon has decided to pamper Nintendo fans with a promotion that they cannot miss. More than $200 pesos discount on the title Mario vs Donkey Kong for Nintendo Switch! This acclaimed game, which is normally on the market for $1,199 pesos, is now available for only $999.

In “Mario Vs Donkey Kong”, the legendary rivalry between the plumber and the ape is reborn stronger than ever. With over 130 levels packed with action and platforming, players will embark on an exciting adventure to recover the Mini Marios that have been stolen by donkey kong. Solving clever puzzles and facing challenges in eight unique worlds, Mario and his friends must demonstrate their skill to overcome each obstacle.

But that is not all. This version for nintendo switch features a new cooperative mode that adds an extra layer of fun, allowing friends and family to join in the mission to save the Mini Marios. Plus, updated graphics and revamped music provide a fresh and exciting experience for veterans and newcomers alike.

If you are interested in the game 'Mario vs Donkey Kong do CLICK HERE in the link.

The gaming experience is enhanced by the extraordinary technology of the Nintendo Switch. With its 7-inch OLED screen, the console offers vibrant colors and sharp contrasts that immerse the player in a world full of life and detail. Each game becomes an immersive and visually impressive experience, thanks to the visual quality offered by this innovative technology.

For Nintendo fans and classic game lovers, this offer is a unique opportunity to add a legendary title to your collection at an exceptional price.