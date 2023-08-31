Chivas de Guadalajara are having a great Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX. Despite the failure they experienced in the Leagues Cup, the Flock has consolidated Velkjo Paunovic’s project and is at the top of the general table.
Despite this, during the transfer window they were in constant search of a center forward. There was talk of the possibility of Alan Pulido, but in the end the negotiations did not take place. However, it seems that one more “reinforcement” will arrive at Verde Valle.
We are talking about José Juan Macías. The attacker could be the solution to the problems that Chivas have. Their forwards have broken sights and have only scored one goal so far in the tournament. However, JJ is returning from another knee surgery, so we have to wait.
When would Macías return to Chivas?
According to the report by journalist Aldo Lara, JJ Macías would be available within a period of around six weeks. Both the footballer and the institution have shared images in which he is seen doing exercises in the field, so he would be close to returning.
Therefore, the former León footballer could participate in the regular season. According to the weeks that he lacks of work, his reappearance could take place on October 20, when Chivas visit the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to face Puebla.
