It is expected that during the eighth congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, scheduled from April 16 to April 19, Raúl Castro will resign his post as secretary general of the movement, the most powerful position in the country. It is expected that President Miguel Díaz-Canel will replace him, who would give way to new faces in the Government. But the main change, a promised economic reform that many Cubans have eagerly awaited, has been undermined by interests and ideologies within the nation’s only political movement.

Cuba enters the post-Castro era. Raúl Castro says goodbye. At least the most powerful position in the country: the leadership of the Communist Party. His retirement will come at one of the nation’s most difficult times amid an economic crisis, the re-imposition of US sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic. What awaits the island without the Castros publicly on the political scene?

Six years after the death of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, his brother and partner in the 1959 revolt is expected to comply with the announcement of handing over the reins of the only legal political movement in Cuba. In 2016, Raúl assured that he would resign at the eighth congress of the party, which begins this Friday 16 and is scheduled to end on April 19.

Archive-Cuban President Raúl Castro speaks with Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel during the tenth and last regular session of the eighth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power, at the Convention Center in Havana, on December 21 of 2017. AFP

His retirement would complete the process of handing over control of the country to a younger generation of communism sympathizers, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, who assumed the island’s presidency in 2018.

It is expected that the president will also replace him in the party. “If President Miguel Díaz-Canel is granted the position of secretary of the party, it will strengthen his capacity to make decisions and could be a good omen for more expansive reforms,” ​​said Carlos Saladrigas, president of the Cuba Study Group, made up of Cuban-American businessmen.

“However, if someone else is named, especially from the ‘old guard’, it could possibly indicate continued economic stagnation,” he added.

The 90-year-old deputy José Ramón Machado is also expected to resign during the meeting. This decision would leave the 17-member executive without veterans of the communist insurgency for the first time.

For William LeoGrande, an expert on Cuba at the American University, such a result could greatly improve Díaz-Canel’s ability to push through reforms on a broader economic opening that was already approved a decade ago, but which is stagnant for the future. ordinary citizen.

Cuban communism under pressure to generate economic reforms

After the Castro brothers directed even the smallest affairs of the country’s daily life for more than six decades, many Cubans eagerly await change.

Last January, Díaz-Canel began to take small steps with the implementation of a plan, approved two congresses ago, to put an end to the double currency system that ruled the island for 26 years. It thus unified its two currencies, the Cuban peso and the cuc or convertible peso, for which a single exchange rate of 24 pesos to one dollar prevails. Although the measure raised fears of inflation.

File-A car with the Cuban flag passes in front of the US Embassy in Cuba during a protest against the US blockade, on March 28, 2021 in Havana © Yamil Lage / AFP

It also opened the doors to a broader range of private companies that had been eliminated by state planning, allowing Cubans to legally operate almost any autonomous business from their homes.

But many point out that the modifications are not yet reflected in the pockets of citizens. In recent months, hundreds of artists, some wrapped in the Cuban flag, have participated in anti-government protests and demand quality of life without excuses, while the government accuses the protesters of being paid by exiles in Miami.

“I hope that the congress will thoroughly examine our internal problems, not to reiterate promises, but to resolve them quickly,” said Julián Valdés, an accountant in Havana.

A European investor in Cuba, who requested anonymity, indicated that the government needs to push through reforms to improve competitiveness, including further devaluation of the peso, liberalization of agriculture and greater inclusion of small and medium-sized enterprises in the economy. The pace of this change would be dictated by the possible new faces that make up the Cuban Legislature.

These are essentially the perspectives adopted by the party at its sixth congress, in 2011, and at the seventh congress, in 2016. The political movement has previously committed itself to regulating and imposing taxes, not to managing state-owned companies; allow markets to dominate the central planning system and agriculture more; do more to attract foreign investment; and support private initiative.

In the last nine months, after four years of stagnation and after an 11% contraction of the economy in 2020, the government has made some changes. It has given more autonomy to state companies to earn and spend foreign exchange and has relaxed regulations on small private companies. It also cut subsidies to public services, and decentralized the prices and sales of some agricultural products. But more is missing. Many measures remain stalled amid resistance from some members of the movement and internal ideological struggles.

John Kirk, a Cuba expert at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, says there is much more to do to free up the private sector, agriculture and foreign investment. “The Cuban government has only taken small steps in all these areas and needs to show greater initiative,” he said.

“People don’t eat plans”

Unlike the majority support that the Cuban Revolution had during its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, when anti-imperialist harangues used to hypnotize citizens; now there is greater discontent and division in Cuban society, according to LeoGrande.

Internet access and the enormous inequality that has become more visible in recent years with the appearance of stores that sell merchandise in dollars – to which only those who receive foreign exchange from relatives abroad or who work in the food industry have access. tourism directed at foreigners – makes many question the government and demand results.

“In the 1990s, I had the feeling that we were all in this together. There was no conspicuous consumption (…) Today, inequality is not only worse, but it is also more evident, “says the American University expert on Cuba.

The prime minister himself, Manuel Marrero, indicated that “people do not eat plans”, recognizing the sense of urgency to improve the life of the ordinary citizen.

As always in Cuban history, the wild card of the “Northern Empire” is pointed out as the great culprit, but the responsibility of its system of government is also enormous, as Omar Everleny said.

This Cuban economist indicates that his compatriots understand that Washington’s sanctions and the economic complications that the pandemic has brought are causing great difficulties, but that they are tired of the authorities’ excuses.

For example, in the area of ​​agriculture, “the people demand more concrete actions and results from the party (…) It is not enough to make an effort: there must be results. Thousands of measures have been taken in agriculture, but the results are not yet in the gondolas of the average Cuban, “he says.

File: The then president of Cuba, Raúl Castro, raises the hand of the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, during a joint press conference, in Havana, Cuba, on March 21, 2016. © AFP / STR

The current president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised in a campaign to reactivate at least partially the historic rapprochement between Washington and Havana promoted by the Barack Obama government, to ease the trade embargo and activate air connections between the two countries; measures that were reversed by Trump when he accused the island of sponsoring terrorism. However, Biden could be more cautious than is believed in this matter.

“Beyond trying to alleviate Cuba’s severe humanitarian conditions by removing shipping and travel restrictions, the Biden administration is likely to be very cautious in reengaging with Cuba (…) The potential political costs of doing so are much higher than the benefits, “says Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington.

The old guard in Cuban politics takes steps to the side, the economic reforms are trying to emerge despite the ideological resistance of the Communist Party and Cuban society seems more demanding of better results in its quality of life, but any change on the island will be a slow process.

With Reuters and AP