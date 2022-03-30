Protest of Primary Care doctors in Lorca, in an image from last November. / / Jaime Insa (AGM)

Primary Care faces the shortage of professionals with an aging workforce, which predicts a worsening of the problem in the coming years if solutions are not put in place. In the health centers of the Region of Murcia, one in three family doctors is over 60 years old and 57.5% are over 50, according to a recent report