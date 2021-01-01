In Belarus, since January 1, the retirement age has increased by six months, now men can retire at the age of 62.5 years, women – 57.5, reports TASS…

As the agency specifies, a gradual increase in the retirement age has been carried out in the republic since 2017. By 2022, it should reach 58 years for women and 63 for men.

In the new year, the minimum labor (insurance) length of service required to receive a labor pension has also increased in Belarus. If last year citizens were supposed to have 17.5 years of work experience with payment of insurance premiums, now the standard has increased to 18 years. By 2025, it will be 20 years.

In addition, a new type of pension appeared in the country in 2021. Citizens with at least 10 years of insurance experience will be able to retire old age pensions with incomplete insurance experience. Women over 60 and men over 65 will be able to apply for such a pension. They will be paid pensions ranging from 73% to 84% of the subsistence minimum.

Earlier it was reported that in the Russian Federation in 2021 by 6.3% will index insurance pensions for non-working pensioners.