Agents of the National Police transfer, on Wednesday, Pompeyo González, arrested as the alleged author of sending letters with pyrotechnic material. Iñaki Berasaluce (Europa Press)

The National Police has found in the house of Pompeyo González Pascual, the retiree arrested this Wednesday in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) as the alleged author of sending the six letters with pyrotechnic material that they received between November and December, among others, President Pedro Sánchez and the embassies in Madrid of the Ukraine and the United States, an unmanned aerial vehicle, popularly known as a drone, manipulated so that it could transport boxes with artifacts similar to the ones he put in those envelopes and release them by remote control, according to sources close to the investigation.

The documentation collected indicates that this 74-year-old former official was devising devices with greater explosive power (which cause flames) than those he had sent and that, only once, had they been activated, causing minor injuries to a worker from the diplomatic legation. kyiv in Spain, add these sources. The rest of the shipments were neutralized by the Security Forces before they were released.

In the record of the registration of his home in Miranda de Ebro, a drone is included as evidence “C-23” dji mavic 2, a discontinued model weighing just under a kilo designed to record images from the air and capable of flying for half an hour. Fan of model airplanes, the detainee had pages on the net Youtube in which he showed some of the videos that he supposedly recorded in Miranda de Ebro with this device. In fact, the police found in the drone a 64-gig memory card supposedly used to record the images.

However, what alarmed the agents the most was the discovery, in the same room of the apartment, of a “set of gray electronic devices” supposedly designed for “the release of cargo of[sde] drone”, according to the court document, where reference appears as indication “C-14″. According to the sources consulted, this ingenuity, supposedly homemade, made it possible to transport objects of a size similar to the wooden boxes that González Pascual made to contain the artifacts that he sent by post, and to release them by remote control.

Among the intervened material, magnets, metal tubes of different diameters and lengths, springs, screws, pieces of wood, cables and steel shavings were also located, as well as different tools, such as drills, a saw and a pipe cutter. The intervention of this material was one of the objectives of the search, as reflected by the author of the judge who authorized entry into the house and who expressly asked to search for “all those effects, instruments and hardware objects related to the crime investigated, such as weapons , precursors, explosive substances…” after verifying the investigators that the artifacts were homemade.

The investigations also revealed that González Pascual – who is considered a radical in favor of Russia in the war in Ukraine – had acquired, between last June and July, through Amazon “a kilo of pure potassium nitrate, cable with wick, switches , copper filaments and incandescent bulbs”, all of them potentially usable elements to make explosive devices. The judicial record does not reflect that during the search of the house, the storage room and the car of the detainee, none of this was located, although it does show some substances that the police experts must analyze to specify their composition.

What the agents did locate was paper documentation, a video camera, a mobile phone, a laptop, six memory cards and many others. flash drive (small computer memory devices). The agents are now analyzing all of this in search of more evidence against González Pascual, who, when he was arrested on Wednesday, still assured the agents that they had been “wrong” in arresting him, according to the court document. He still did not know the long list of evidence that the anti-terrorism experts of the National Police had collected against him in recent months.