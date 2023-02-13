In the Moscow region, the former deputy head of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for extremism Makarov committed suicide

In the Moscow region, the former deputy head of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General Vladimir Makarov, was found dead. On Monday, February 13, reports MK.RU.

According to the publication, 67-year-old Makarov committed suicide. His wife found his body in a country house in the Khimki city district. The doctors who arrived at the scene could not save the major general. It is known that in January 2023 he was dismissed from his post by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

