The sales of the retail trade in the Region of Murcia have grown 17.3 percent during the past month of March in relation to the same month of the previous year, compared to the growth of 18.1 percent experienced in the national group.

The index grew in all the autonomous regions and the increase in the Region is the fifth lowest of those registered by communities, according to the Retail Trade Indices (ICM) published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

For its part, employment in the retail trade sector registered a 1.3 percent decrease in the Region of Murcia compared to the same month in 2020, lower than the fall in the national average (-2.1 percent), being the sixth smallest decrease by communities.

National data



At the national level, the retail trade registered a historical increase in its sales of 18.1% in March compared to the same month of 2020, ending 12 consecutive months of year-on-year decreases.

In the corrected series, the year-on-year increase in sales in the sector was 14.9%, in contrast to the decline of 6.1% in February.

However, it must be taken into account that the month with which this data is compared, March 2020, was the month in which the pandemic started and from the middle of the same the citizens could only buy food after the home confinement was decreed.

In fact, food sales in the retail sector have fallen by 4.3% in March of this year compared to the same month of 2020, while those of the rest of products have shot up by 46.8%, especially those of of personal equipment (+ 87.5%) and household equipment (+ 74.4%),

In monthly terms, and in data corrected for seasonal and calendar effects, retail trade billed 3.5% in March compared to the previous month, six tenths less than in February.