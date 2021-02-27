The Resurrexit will begin today, with limited assistance to those who have a reservation in advance, to the main agenda of religious acts of Lent of the Holy Week brotherhoods. The four have decided to celebrate almost all the more traditional liturgies, but with the limitations that the health authorities order at all times, according to the evolution of the pandemic in the coming days.

The church of Santa María de Gracia will host, at 8.15 pm, the most important liturgical ceremony of the Risen One before Holy Week, with some changes derived from the health crisis. The main door of the temple will remain closed. Access will take place through one of the two small ones and only people with prior reservation will access. Each one has been informed of the place that corresponds to it to occupy, reserved with its name.

The cloistered procession at the beginning will be limited to the bearer of the shroud, the two people who carry the candles and the officiating priests. All of them will enter the central nave to the chords of the Triumphal March and will leave, at the end of the ceremony, while ‘Pescador de Hombres’ sounds. The homily of the chaplain of the brotherhood, Miguel Solana, will not formally differ in anything with respect to those of other years, but there will be fewer readings. And instead of the Resurrexit song, which is a choral piece, there will be a tedeum. The reason is that a baritone has been used, accompanied by a violinist, in order not to exceed the capacity. Organ music will also be played, but there will be no collection.

No masses, no 8-M



The president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, has his attendance at Resurrexit on his agenda, but the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, has already excused his absence. The City Council reported that neither she nor any other member of the government will attend mass events in the coming days: neither Lent nor otherwise. Among them are those that can be summoned on the occasion of March 8, Women’s Day, including the demonstration. Also, Castejón asked citizens to do to stay at home.