This story begins in an Ivory Coast that has just gained independence from France —on August 7, 1960— and is experiencing the euphoria of its economic miracle. This era was plagued by intense migration from the entire region to its prosperous cocoa and coffee plantations and a craze for modernization (understood as Westernization), which was all the rage in a young, hopeful, and relatively affluent society. In this very specific context, embodied in the black and white images of Paul KodjoCôte d’Ivoire (and more specifically, Abidjan) became the center of the musical universe of West and Central Africa: a cocktail of styles from all over the area where Afro-Latin rhythms triumphed and, above all, Congolese rumba, which erupted at the hands of superstars such as Franco, Papa Wemba and Tabu Ley Rochereau.

The middle-class Ivorian diaspora, dispersed halfway around the world to train, returns home armed with Western tastes and soaked in the magua or sorrow, thus creating the perfect breeding ground for the appearance, in the seventies and eighties, of musical groups that will innovate combining foreign and local rhythms. These influences were mixed with local languages, mainly from the center-west and center-south of the country, such as Bheté or Dida, to give rise to experiments such as the Woya, Awana (jazz), Delta Group (pop rock, groove) and a handful of stars from zêzê pop. This last musical genre is a tropicalization of rock and pop in which John Kyffy and the Woodys stood out, a leading band led by the famous Chris de Bagnon until his premature death in 2009. It is a minority genre, but enormously influential, with few references, all men. As the anthropologist Ballet Djedjé (Abidjan, 1980) points out, the women dedicate themselves to the music of the terroir, traditional, and to the sensual zouk, following the line marked by Cameroonian and Congolese music. Only a woman, Queen Pelagiedared to bring up a topic that could be classified as zêzê pop in the nineties, says Djedjé. “It also happens with the zouglouwhich originated in the modern institute of Gagnoa and which is sung by men”.

The composer and singer John Kyffy (Gagnoa, 1955) is the undoubted creator, standard-bearer and last vestige of that peculiar style, practicing an amalgamation of rhythms that are tinged with his language and the ancestral wisdom of his people, the bheté. Kyffy is blunt when in doubt about his country’s appetite for rock: “The Ivory Coast has a history with rock,” he notes, firmly brushing away from his ring-laden hand the notion that it’s not an African style. “After colonization, the first types of music that arrived were pop and rock. We were born with that music.”

Kyffy explains the birth of the zêzê pop saying that, as an African born in Africa and who had never been to Europe, he thought there was something missing in the music that came from outside and conquered him. “I loved that style, but I couldn’t find something that belonged to me in it,” he is honest, sitting on the terrace of the Palm Club hotel in front of a non-alcoholic cocktail, with his sunglasses lowered down. “And one day I heard an older cousin who, unfortunately, is no longer with us, Martial Droubly, sing using another language over pop chords. I understood that the rock that he loved could have an African connotation, so it’s what I’ve always done”, he concludes.

Kyffy, who has reinvented himself as an artist under various names – the best known being John Yalley – started out in music in Treichville, three steps from Abidjan, playing drums on the soundboard of the guitarist of a group of neighborhood boys and high school students called Black Power. With them he tied himself to a bus, under the stage name of John Mayal, and began singing in their language in 1974, at an Abidjan music festival. He came to interpret ziglibithy along with a national legend, Ernesto Djedjé, and, with the help of mentors such as Pierre Huon (father of DJ Arafat) he became a professional musician, learned to compose and follow music in sheet music and perfected his vocal style. His voice, by the way, is clearly identifiable: somewhere between silky and scratchy, not too deep, ideal for the sonority of a language full of feeling and nuances.

Kyffy released his first album in turbulent times, in 1990, on the eve of the economic crisis, a speech by former French President François Mitterrand that marked the baptism of a new French policy regarding its former colonies, and the first coup in the country. The Ivory Coast was heading, without knowing it, on the road to its particular economic and sociopolitical Via Crucis. He is a born, self-made worker. He has been making a living since he was 12 years old, when his parents died and he had to drop out of school. He can boast of a long career in music, highly respected in the world of entertainment and which has generated enormous devotion. However, he only signs five albums (plus two singles) and a soundtrack, and he justifies this endearment by explaining that he wants to invest time in his work. In fact, he had not published anything for two decades and his return with a new album in 2022 took his fans by surprise. “I went 22 years without producing a record, until this last one. There were those who said that it was finished, but when I returned, there were people waiting. And he drains his glass to conclude, with pride and sincerity, in equal parts: “We are the pioneers.”

The covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of Kyffy’s latest album, ethiopiaa project that I have been working on since 2018 and that came to appear in the middle of last year. However, he was not daunted by the circumstances: he canceled the initially planned trip to France for the mixes and remastering and set to work in his country, far from all his established musicians in Europe. Over time, once a sort of normality had been recovered, he returned to the routine of intercontinental ups and downs until he was able to complete the task, embodied today in 12 songs, including a symphonic version of their hit you oh ono. He affirms that the idea is to return to the road and, above all, to jump to Europe, to give the ears of the diaspora that has always been on his side, and to make others discover his peculiar musical style.

John Kyffy is blunt: “My thing is specific: I’m the only one who does it.” The youngsters did not know the times that marked them and grow up in an environment in which the musical options, curiously, are reduced: while the zouglou resist and he coupe decal hold your breath, urban music (rap, afrobeat…) fill everything and the diversity comes from the hand of rarities like Kyffy, against the background of the everlasting reggae in which international stars (Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly) and traditional music stand out.

“Here everything is oral. Those stories, that orality, are addressed to young people so that they can be part of life, together with the rest of the community”, explains Kyffy. He specifies that he makes educational music, that he intends to educate the new generation so that they have criteria and avoid the ease and traps of immediacy. “We lavish them with advice, writing songs that can get them to live in a community, that the social environment is ideal,” she stresses. One of his great successes, You-oh, war), denounces the enrichment of arms dealers in wars; and you oh ono Promotes respect for parents.

Kyffy confesses that he dreams of setting up a concert hall and gathering his friends from all over the world for a piece of virgin forest that he owns in Gagnoa, in the southwest of the Ivory Coast, home to celebrities such as the footballer Didier Drogba or the singer Vegedream. But among his most immediate plans is to prepare a concert to return to the stage on October 14, at the Bernard Dadié Palace of Culture, in Abidjan. He is aware that the Ivory Coast continues to be a crossroads, a fundamental platform for the great African artists known to the world.

